Kazakhstan Seeks Siemens Expertise To Modernize Energy, Utilities Sectors

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan is interested in using Siemens' expertise and technological innovations to modernize its energy and utilities sectors, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with Siemens AG Vice President for Commercial and Financial Affairs Bernd Ulbricht, the presedential press service reported.

The meeting was held on the second day of Tokayev's official visit to Germany.

The president emphasized that Siemens is an important partner for Kazakhstan. The company's key areas of activity - industrial digitalization, electrification, mobility and smart infrastructure - are closely aligned with the country's economic modernization priorities.

Tokayev briefed his counterpart on systematic measures to digitally transform the real sectors of the economy. In this context, he welcomed a joint project between Siemens and Kazakhstan's Silk Road Electronics to modernize equipment at the Qarmet metallurgical plant.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan is interested not only in purchasing advanced equipment, but also in creating production, engineering and service capabilities.

“In particular, Siemens' expertise and technological innovations could be useful in modernizing the energy and utilities sectors of our country, as well as improving the quality of environmental monitoring,” Tokayev said.

The meeting also highlighted significant potential for expanding cooperation with Siemens Healthineers in the field of medical technologies.

In turn, Ulbricht thanked the president for supporting the corporation's initiatives.

According to Ulbricht, during its 30 years of presence in the Kazakh market, Siemens has participated in the successful implementation of a number of industrial projects.

The Siemens AG vice president confirmed the company's interest in expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

According to him, the company can offer technological solutions in the modernization of power grids, digitalization, automation and water supply, and is also ready to participate in developing the infrastructure of a data center.