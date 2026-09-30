Uzbekistan Boosts Air Cargo Volumes 33% In First Half Of 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's air cargo volumes increased 33% in the first half of 2026, strengthening the country's position as one of Central Asia's fastest-growing air freight markets, Jamoliddin Nazarov, head of the Air Transport Department at Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport said today at the 3rd Central Asia Air Cargo Summit in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

Speaking at the Central Asia Air Cargo III international aviation summit in Tashkent, Jamoliddin Nazarov, head of the ministry's Air Transport Department, said the country handled 98,000 tons of cargo in 2025, following a 182% increase in air freight volumes between 2019 and 2024.

“Uzbekistan is open to international air cargo market participants and offers new opportunities for the development of the sector,” Nazarov said.

The country's geographic location, open skies policy and ongoing aviation reforms are creating opportunities for Uzbekistan to develop into a regional air cargo hub, he said.

Uzbekistan is implementing projects to develop a cargo hub at Navoi International Airport, build new cargo terminals and attract international airlines to the market.

The government has set a target to increase annual air cargo volumes to 300,000 tons by 2036, alongside plans to expand airport infrastructure, strengthen logistics capabilities and introduce international standards across the sector.

The development of air freight is expected to strengthen Uzbekistan's connections with international markets and support the country's broader ambitions to become a regional transportation and logistics hub.