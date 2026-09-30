Qingdao FTZ Selected Among China's Pilots For Autonomous Opening-Up In Standardization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) China (Shandong) Pilot Free Trade Zone Qingdao Area

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The State Administration for Market Regulation and the Ministry of Commerce recently granted approval for five pilot free trade zones to launch a pilot program for autonomous opening-up in standardization. The China (Shandong) Pilot Free Trade Zone Qingdao Area was shortlisted as one of China's first five designated zones, with a three-year trial period.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The Qingdao FTZ enjoys a distinctive advantage as a trailblazer and testing ground. Since its inception, the zone has established an integrated development mechanism covering "technology research, standards development, and standards implementation," driving deep integration between standardization and its five pillar industries. Notably, the zone has supported COSMOPlat Intelligent Research Institute in spearheading the world's first international standard on functional architecture for industrial internet systems. It has also propelled industry leaders such as Sailun Group and COSMOPlat to pioneer R&D and innovation in smart manufacturing and green development.

As a key measure to advance institutional opening-up, the pilot program will align domestic rules with international norms to support high-level openness.

Qingdao FTZ will carry out pioneering pilot work in four key areas across key industries, including smart home appliances, rubber tires, port and shipping, rail transit, AI, biotechnology, and green development: aligning with high-standard trade rules and developing an open standards ecosystem; strengthening coordination between domestic and international standards; deepening global cooperation to bring international standards in and promote Chinese standards abroad; and improving standards for the business environment to better align domestic and international rules.

Over the next three years, the Qingdao FTZ will accelerate the implementation of the pilot program to generate replicable experiences, contributing Qingdao's wisdom to the nation's institutional opening-up.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558