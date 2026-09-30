LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (THE“ISSUER”)

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

1) WISDOMTREE S&P 500 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: IE00B7Y34M31)

2) WISDOMTREE NASDAQ 100 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: IE00BLRPRL42)

3) WISDOMTREE MAGNIFICENT 7 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: XS3091654114)

4) WISDOMTREE PHLX SEMICONDUCTOR 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: XS3091657729)

(TOGETHER THE“FS AFFECTED SECURITIES”)

5) WISDOMTREE S&P 500 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: IE00B8K7KM88)

6) WISDOMTREE NASDAQ 100 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: IE00BLRPRJ20)

7) WISDOMTREE MAGNIFICENT 7 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: XS3091657307)

8) WISDOMTREE PHLX SEMICONDUCTOR 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: XS3091646797)

(THE“SBR AFFECTED SECURITIES”, TOGETHER WITH THE FS AFFECTED SECURITIES, THE“ AFFECTED SECURITIES”)

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE OF THE STOCK BORROW RATE AND FUNDING SPREAD OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

Terms not defined in this notice shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Issuer's Base Prospectus dated 22 April 2026.

BNP Paribas acts as Swap Provider for the Affected Securities.

As permitted under paragraph 2.2(iii) of Annex A of the Conditions of the Affected Securities, the Swap Provider has notified the Issuer of its intention to amend i) the Funding Spread in respect of the FS Affected Securities and ii) Stock Borrow rate in respect of the SBR Affected Securities (the“ Rate Changes”).

The Rate Changes are detailed at Annex 1 hereto.

The Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer have entered into omnibus amendment deed to amend the Supplemental Trust Deeds relating to the Affected Securities to effect the Rate Changes (the“ Affected Securities Amendments”). The effective date of the Affected Securities Amendments shall be 1 October 2026.

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Annex 1

The Rate Changes

FS Affected Securities