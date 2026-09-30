Qingdao Accelerates Development Of Coastal Outdoor Sports Destination

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Information Office of Qingdao Municipal People's Government

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sept. 28, the Information Office of the Qingdao Municipal People's Government held a press conference to introduce the 2026 World Rowing Coastal Championships & Beach Sprint Finals, which will take place from Oct. 18-21 in Qingdao.

In recent years, Qingdao has hosted more than 20 marine sports events annually, attracting international competitions such as the FIVB ‌Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour and the World Sailing Championships. Home-grown events, including Qingdao International Sailing Week, China (Qingdao) International Marine Sports Convention, and the Fareast Cup International Regatta, have also grown in scale and influence. The 2026 World Rowing Coastal Championships & Beach Sprint Finals stands as a flagship project in the city's push to turn its coastal natural assets into a premier destination for outdoor sports.

Looking ahead, Qingdao will focus on three areas.

First, diversify its event portfolio. Building on its "Sailing City" brand, Qingdao will attract high-level sailing events, strengthen signature events such as Qingdao International Sailing Week, and seek to host world and continental championships. It will expand water sports including sailing, rowing and stand-up paddleboarding, while developing beach volleyball, beach football and other coastal sports.

Second, improve sports facilities and spaces. The city will integrate existing marinas and marine sports facilities and plan a high-standard sailing base covering sailing, rowing and kayaking. It will also develop skiing and mountain biking in mountainous areas and organize cycling and hiking events along its coastal greenways, creating a multi-sport network centered on coastal activities.

Third, leverage the event economy. Through its "Travel with the Events" initiative, Qingdao will bring competitions to scenic areas, neighborhoods and commercial districts, combining major events with tourism and recreation. It will also develop premium outdoor sports travel routes linking events, venues, attractions and commercial areas, turning event attendance into broader tourism and economic activity.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang, E-mail:..., Tel: 86-10-63074558.