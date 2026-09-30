Sunation Founder And CEO Scott Maskin To Speak At HIA-LI Energy Conference On Renewable Adoption And Policy Challenges

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUNation Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNE) (“SUNation” or the“Company”), a leading provider of solar energy and backup power solutions to residential, commercial, and municipal customers, today announced that Scott Maskin, Founder and CEO, will speak at the upcoming HIA-LI Energy Conference, joining regional business and energy leaders for a discussion on the rapidly changing forces shaping Long Island's energy market.

Maskin's remarks will focus on what businesses and consumers should expect in the year ahead as growing electricity demand, emerging technologies and evolving New York State energy policies place new pressures on the electric grid while creating new opportunities for distributed energy resources.

Among the most significant changes facing the industry is the accelerating growth of electricity demand. Artificial intelligence, data centers, transportation electrification, building electrification and the broader expansion of the digital economy are creating new sources of load at the same time consumers and businesses are becoming increasingly focused on energy costs, reliability and cost controls.

In addition, recent changes to New York's building and energy codes demonstrate how state policy is increasingly connecting new construction with renewable energy deployment. Under the 2025 Energy Conservation Construction Code of New York State, qualifying new commercial buildings and residential buildings over three stories are generally required to satisfy a renewable-energy requirement through on-site generation or qualifying alternatives.

“The energy conversation has changed dramatically,” Maskin said.“For years, much of the discussion was centered on how quickly we could transition to cleaner sources of electricity. Today, we also have to answer an equally important question, where is this electricity needed to power the next generation of our economy going to come from, and how does government respond?”

The HIA-LI Energy Conference brings together business leaders, policymakers, utilities and energy-industry professionals to examine issues affecting Long Island's economy and energy future, and is scheduled for October 23rd, 2026. You can learn more about the event here:

About SUNation Energy, Inc.

SUNation Energy, Inc. is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear) provide homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. SUNation Energy, Inc.'s largest markets include New York and Hawaii, and the company operates in two (2) states.

Forward Looking Statements

Our prospects here at SUNation Energy Inc. are subject to uncertainties and risks. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor provided by the foregoing Sections. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in the Company's filings with the SEC which can be found on the SEC's website at .