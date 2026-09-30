Savvy Sliders and 5-hour ENERGY® Introduce Two All-New Drinks Just in Time for Fall

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Introducing Dirty Caramel Apple Refresher and Caramel Drizzle Pie Shake featuring 5-Hour ENERGY's new Caramel Apple flavor

Farmington Hills, Michigan, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fall flavors get an energizing twist starting today, as Savvy Sliders and 5-hour ENERGY® team up to introduce two limited-time-only creations inspired by one of the season's most iconic treats: caramel apples.

Designed to capture the nostalgia of crisp fall days, orchard visits, and caramel dipped apples, the menu collaboration features two new beverages: the Dirty Caramel Apple Refresher and the Caramel Drizzle Pie Shake – both infused with the boldness of 5-hour ENERGY®'s new Caramel Apple flavor. Available September 30 through November 30 at Savvy Sliders locations throughout the U.S., these drinks offer guests a new way to enjoy the flavors of the season while incorporating the functional lift consumers have come to expect from 5-hour ENERGY®.

"We really wanted to create something that reinforces to our guests that fall has arrived, but in a new and exciting way for the Savvy Sliders brand," said Sonny Asker, COO for Savvy Sliders. "Our guests already love our hand-spun custard shakes and lemonade, but collaborating with 5-hour ENERGY and incorporating their delicious Caramel Apple flavor allowed us to create two completely new drink options in very popular categories that we think our guests are going to love.”

The Dirty Caramel Apple Refresher combines Savvy Slider's lemonade with approximately 1/2 bottle (115mg of caffeine) of 5-hour ENERGY® Caramel Apple, topped with a scoop of Savvy's vanilla custard and caramel drizzle for a sweet-tart, refreshing take on the classic fall flavor. The Caramel Drizzle Pie Shake blends Savvy's Slider's hand-spun vanilla custard with approximately 1/3 bottle (70 mg of caffeine) 5-hour ENERGY® Caramel Apple, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and crushed graham cracker crumbs for a rich-and-creamy taste of fall.

"Caramel Apple is one of those flavors that immediately evokes that fall is here, and our collaboration with Savvy Sliders gives both core audiences two unique ways to experience it while enjoying the flavor, energy boost and other added benefits they have come to expect from 5-hour ENERGY," said Leah Key, President of Living Essentials, LLC, the maker of 5-hour ENERGY® products.

5-hour ENERGY®'s new limited-edition Caramel Apple flavor energy shot is inspired by the quintessential fall treat, pairing the crisp and sweet-yet-tart taste of green apples with rich, buttery caramel. It's a craveable combination that brings the flavor of caramel-dipped apples straight from the orchard, without the sugar. Each 5-hour ENERGY® Caramel Apple shot contains 230 mg of caffeine along with B vitamins and other essential nutrients with zero sugar and zero calories. It is available online at 5hourENERGY.com, Amazon and TikTok Shop, as well as in-store at Walmart, Target and select retailers nationwide.

The Savvy Sliders and 5-hour ENERGY® partnership reflects a shared desire to bring consumers innovative, flavorful experiences that fit into their everyday routines. Guests can enjoy them alongside Savvy Sliders' menu of never-frozen Certified Angus beef sliders, hand-breaded chicken, and seasoned fries. These limited-time creations will be available at all Savvy Slider's locations while supplies last. A list of Savvy Sliders locations can be found at .

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About Savvy Sliders

Founded in 2018 in Commerce Township, Michigan, Savvy Sliders is redefining the quick service food experience by providing guests with More 2 Love. More flavor, more quality, more choice, and more value in every meal. Savvy Sliders serves up restaurant-quality food done fast, featuring never-frozen Angus beef gourmet sliders, hand-breaded chicken, seasoned fries and hand-spun custard shakes. With locations open or under development in Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, New York, Nevada, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas, Savvy Sliders was ranked Fastest Growing Burger Brand - Technomic, 2025. Savvy Sliders University provides training, support and ownership opportunities to help franchise partners build successful businesses, while the group's More 2 Love Foundation gives back to local families and organizations through charitable initiatives in the communities it serves. For more information or to find a location near you, visit and follow us on Instagram and Facebook @SavvySliders.

About 5-hour ENERGY®

Since 2004, 5-hour ENERGY® is the brand millions choose to stay energized and ready for whatever the day brings. Best known for its iconic 2-fl oz. energy shot, the company now offers more than 20 great-tasting flavors, giving consumers a wide range of options. From fan-favorite classics to sweet and candy-inspired varieties, there's a 5-hour ENERGY® shot for every taste and occasion. Enjoy it straight from the bottle or add it to beverages as a flavorful refresher or mocktail ingredient. Find more information about 5-hour ENERGY® – available at convenience, grocery, retail and club stores nationwide, as well as online – at 5hourENERGY.com.

Follow Savvy Sliders on social:

Facebook: @SavvySliders

Instagram: @SavvySliders

Follow 5-hour ENERGY on social:

Instagram: @5hourenergy

TikTok: @5hourenergy

IMAGES: Courtesy of Savvy Sliders

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Media Contacts:

Savvy Sliders

Dawn Kelley, Expand Marketing Group

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Katrina Luts, Expand Marketing Group

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5-hour ENERGY®

Steve Janisse

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Alexandra Bentzlin

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Savvy Sliders and 5-hour ENERGY® Introduce Two All-New Drinks Just in Time for Fall

CONTACT: Steve Janisse 5-hour ENERGY 404.574.9206...