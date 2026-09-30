IMSS And Openturf Technologies Merge To Launch Ariviti, An AI-First Software Engineering Company

Ariviti - Intelligence Amplified

- Arun Tanksali, CEO of ArivitiBENGALURU, INDIA, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Integra Micro Software Services (IMSS), an enterprise software development and digital transformation firm, and OpenTurf Technologies (OTT), an AI-native software engineering company, today announced their merger to form Ariviti, a new company focused on helping enterprises build, modernize and operate mission-critical technology systems in an increasingly AI-driven world.The merger brings together IMSS's more than 25 years of enterprise engineering and domain expertise with OTT's AI-native software engineering capabilities and its pioneering Virtual Technology Office model.Ariviti combines these complementary strengths across enterprise modernization, cloud-native engineering, artificial intelligence and automation, quality engineering, and managed operations for production platforms. The company is headquartered in Bengaluru and serves clients in India and international markets.*Bringing enterprise depth and AI-native engineering togetherEnterprises are being challenged to adopt AI and modernise technology at unprecedented speed while continuing to meet the requirements of reliability, security, quality and compliance. Ariviti is being created to address that intersection - combining established enterprise engineering practices with AI-native approaches to software development."For more than 25 years, IMSS has built its reputation by helping enterprises run, modernise and transform some of their most important technology systems," said Mahesh Kumar Jain, Chairman and Founder Director of Integra Micro Software Services. "OpenTurf brings a different but highly complementary strength - the mindset and methods of AI-native software engineering. Bringing these organizations together allows us to carry forward the trust our customers have placed in IMSS while opening a new chapter of innovation and growth."OTT's engineering philosophy and Virtual Technology Office model bring a complementary approach to architecture, product engineering and technology leadership."We founded OpenTurf with a simple ambition: to solve difficult technology problems by bringing architecture, engineering and business outcomes closer together," said Zunder Lekshmanan, Founder of OpenTurf Technologies and Chief Architect of Ariviti. "Ariviti gives that philosophy a much larger canvas. We can now combine OpenTurf's AI-native engineering approach with the enterprise depth and domain expertise of IMSS to take on problems of a scale neither company could address as effectively on its own."*Building for the next generation of enterprise technologyArun Tanksali has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Ariviti and will lead the combined company as it brings the two organizations together. Arun brings over 35 years of industry expertise and leadership to Ariviti."The defining challenge for enterprises today is not simply whether AI will change software engineering, but how to adopt it without compromising the reliability and trust their businesses depend on," said Arun Tanksali, Chief Executive Officer of Ariviti. "Ariviti brings together deep enterprise engineering experience with an AI-native approach to building software. Our ambition is to help organizations move at the speed of AI while retaining the engineering discipline and trust that mission-critical systems demand."*What Ariviti brings together. One company, one brand: Service lines, product solutions and client-facing operations move to the Ariviti identity.. Broader engineering capabilities: The combined engineering strength of Ariviti brings together enterprise modernization, cloud-native engineering, AI and automation, quality and assurance engineering, and managed operations for production platforms.. Enterprise and AI-native expertise: The combined organization brings together IMSS's established enterprise engineering and domain expertise with OpenTurf's AI-native engineering practice, Virtual Technology Office model and the TurfAI agentic workflow automation platform.. Continuity for clients: Existing client engagements, delivery teams and service commitments continue through the integration. Clients will retain their existing points of contact.The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The merger remains subject to customary closing activities.*About ArivitiAriviti is an AI-first software engineering and digital transformation company formed by the merger of Integra Micro Software Services and OpenTurf Technologies. Ariviti designs, builds and operates the systems enterprises depend on, combining domain expertise with applied AI across product engineering, platform delivery and operations, quality engineering, AI solutions and embedded engineering teams. The company is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, and serves clients in India and internationally.Learn more at ariviti.*About Integra Micro Software ServicesFounded in 2000, Integra Micro Software Services builds and modernizes enterprise software for clients across multiple industry domains, with a practice spanning core system modernization, enterprise automation and managed technology operations.More at co.*About OpenTurf TechnologiesFounded in 2015, OpenTurf Technologies is a software engineering firm specialising in cloud-native architecture, custom product development and technology consulting, including its Virtual Technology Office model for embedded technology leadership. Its TurfAI platform enables enterprises to embed AI into their business workflows in a predictable, robust and scalable manner.More at openturf.Media ContactTaraka Anil Sabbineni, Marketing Lead, Ariviti...+91 80 4663 2400###SOURCE: Ariviti

Taraka Anil Sabbineni

Ariviti Technologies

+91 80 4663 2400

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IMSS and OpenTurf Technologies Merge to Launch Ariviti, an AI-First Software Engineering Company News Provided By Ariviti Technologies Pvt Ltd September 30, 2026, 12:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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