Druglab118 USA Enters US Market With Drink Spiking Detection Programs For Campuses

DrugLab118 USA brings over 20 years of forensic expertise to help universities and organizations address drink spiking and substance misuse.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Altrova Health Inc. (CSE: ROVA) (OTCQB: ATVHF) (FSE: WF8) - DrugLab118 USA, a specialist in rapid drink and drug detection, today announced its entry into the United States market. The company is distributing its forensic-based detection technology across the country and is preparing to support universities, colleges and other organizations addressing drink spiking and substance misuse. Its initial work will focus on a nationwide program designed to help campuses build lasting safety frameworks.Concern about drink spiking and substance misuse has placed universities, employers and venues under greater pressure to explain how they protect the people in their care. DrugLab118 USA is entering the market as a science-led partner for that work. Its approach combines detection technology, more than twenty years of experience working alongside police forces and venue operators, and a strategy intended to make testing available, visible and familiar wherever risk may arise.The company's stated model extends beyond supplying test kits. DrugLab118 USA plans to work with institutions to design, launch and maintain prevention programs. The goal is to give people a practical way to respond when a concern arises while supporting a longer-term deterrent that makes drink spiking more difficult to carry out without detection.DrugLab118 was founded in the United Kingdom in 2003. According to the company, it was the first business to commercialize rapid tests based on laboratory-validated forensic methodologies. Its scientific work is led by Chief Scientific Officer Jim Campbell, a former Home Office forensic scientist with more than thirty years of experience and the scientific lead behind DrugLab118 products.DrinkDetective and DrugDetective hold United States patent protection. Company validation data report 97 to 100 percent agreement with gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC/MS) laboratory reference methods. DrugLab118 technology is already used by police forces, local councils and venue operators across the United Kingdom and is licensed through partners in Spain.DrugLab118 USA's initial U.S. portfolio includes DrinkDetective, for the rapid detection of drugs commonly used in drink spiking; DrugDetective; and FentanylDetective, a rapid cassette test that detects fentanyl and nine of its analogues. FentanylDetective addresses a closely related risk: more than 250,000 Americans have died from fentanyl since 2021, much of it mixed, unknowingly, into other substances.DrugLab118 USA's first priority is higher education. Under Title IX and the Clery Act, U.S. universities carry direct legal and reputational responsibility for student safety and for how they respond to sexual violence. The need is well documented: a peer-reviewed study of more than 6,000 students across three U.S. universities found that 7.8 percent, roughly one in thirteen, had been drugged at least once, and RAINN reports that 11.2 percent of college students experience rape or sexual assault through force, violence or incapacitation.Sources: peer-reviewed collegiate drugging-prevalence study (2024); RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network); CDC/NCHS overdose data, 2021–2025.DrugLab118 USA is contacting universities across the country to develop partnerships around a sustainable campus safety framework. The proposed model includes DrinkDetective tests for orientation kits, residence halls and campus venues; visible awareness materials that present testing as an act of care rather than suspicion; guidance for incorporating testing into existing welfare, safe-ride and bystander-intervention programs; and continued support in subsequent years. The company's position is that making testing familiar and readily available can strengthen prevention efforts and discourage drink spiking.“Today we are announcing that DrugLab118 is here, in the United States, and ready to help,” says Colin Lyon, Founder & CEO, DrugLab118 USA.“Universities and organizations are facing drink spiking and substance misuse with posters and good intentions, when the science to detect it has existed for more than twenty years. We bring that science, and we bring a strategy to make testing available, visible and normal on every campus. Campuses can be safer. They simply need to reach out and start.”After establishing its university program, DrugLab118 USA plans to extend dedicated support to employers, hospitality and nighttime-economy venues, and other public and private organizations. University leaders, campus safety teams, Title IX coordinators and organizations addressing drink spiking or substance misuse may contact DrugLab118 USA to discuss a potential partnership.For more information, please visit .ABOUT DRUGLAB118 USADrugLab118 USA brings drink-spiking and drug detection technology to universities, employers and community organizations across the United States. It builds on the work of DrugLab118 Ltd, founded in the United Kingdom in 2003 and described by the company as the first business to commercialize rapid tests based on laboratory-validated forensic methodologies. DrugLab118 USA was incorporated in 2024 and is a division of Altrova Health Inc.ABOUT ALTROVA HEALTH INC.Altrova Health Inc. (CSE: ROVA) (OTCQB: ATVHF) (FSE: WF8) is a Canadian health solutions company building a portfolio of businesses across detection, protection and wellness. DrugLab118 USA is part of that portfolio.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding DrugLab118 USA's distribution in the United States, planned university and organizational partnerships, future program rollouts and the expected impact of its deterrent strategy. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Altrova Health Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Colin Lyon

Founder & CEO, DrugLab118 USA

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DrugLab118 USA Enters US Market with Drink Spiking Detection Programs for Campuses News Provided By Press Release Co. September 30, 2026, 12:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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