Alertops Launches Ada AI Assistant That Asks Before It Acts

Ada Your AI Teammate

Ada is part of AlertOps' OpsIQ, that includes Smart Correlation Engine, Intellifield Reasoning Agents, Historical Alert Insights, and Agent Chronicle.

- Chella J, CEO AlertOpsBLOOMINGDALE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AlertOps, the incident orchestration platform, today announced that Ada AI Assistant is live in the OpsIQ TM intelligence layer. Ask her who is on call and she answers from live data, not a snapshot from last night. Ask her to fix a coverage gap and she goes further: she can create a group, add someone to it, acknowledge an alert, build a shift, schedule an out-of-office with cover, or set up a new user account. Every one of those changes lands in front of a person for approval before anything takes effect.AlertOps Enterprise includes Ada, along with the rest of OpsIQ. There is nothing to install and no integration project.Why this mattersThe problems Ada solves are rarely about missing information. They are small tasks that show up at the worst time. A flight gets delayed, and someone's coverage needs to be moved. An engineer is buried in a live incident and cannot step away to reassign a rotation or add a backup. None of it takes long, but it lands on whoever has the least time to spare.Before Ada, fixing it meant making the edit yourself or finding the one person who knew how. Now Ada builds the change in seconds, and a person still says yes to it."Infrastructure doesn't stand still anymore. Cloud environments scale by the week, and AI is only accelerating how fast new services and deployments come online, which means the systems watching over them have to keep pace, or they fall behind quietly. Ada is built for that pace. Response can't stay static while everything else moves this fast, and Ada is how we're making sure it doesn't. That's the clearest example yet of where AlertOps is headed," said Chellasamy Jamburajan, CEO, AlertOps.How it worksAda takes requests the way people write them at 3 a.m., typos and all, and works out what is being asked and who it touches. Before she proposes anything, she checks it against the real schedule: who is available, who already belongs to a group, what the current rotation says. If a name does not match anyone active, she flags it and offers the real options rather than guessing.Once a change is worked out, she puts it in front of a person, with the who, the when, and what it replaces spelled out, and waits for a decision. Approve it, and it applies. Turn it down, and it cancels without leaving anything half-finished.When a request is missing something, like which team or alert, she asks rather than guessing. If a question falls outside her scope, she says so.All of this happens inside the AlertOps platform, so a change and whoever approved it stay visible to the team. Ada reads live data when someone asks and respects existing access controls. If a role cannot see a schedule today, asking Ada will not change that."Any agent that touches live operations has to earn three things. It has to work from live data, not a copy. It has to show you the change before it makes it. And it has to leave a record with a name on it," said Kamalesh Srikanth, VP of Product & Customer Operations, AlertOps.Named for the woman who imagined itIn 1843, Ada Lovelace wrote the world's first algorithm and described a machine capable of more than calculations. AlertOps named its agentic AI after her. She described not only what a machine could compute, but what it could do.Where Ada fits in OpsIQAda AI Assistant joins the OpsIQ family alongside the Smart Correlation Engine, which groups related alerts in real time; Intellifield Reasoning Agents, which apply structured reasoning to unstructured alerts; Historical Alert Insights, which surfaces fixes that worked on similar incidents; and Agent Chronicle, which automates postmortem writing so teams stay audit ready. OpsIQ reduces alert noise by up to 68% (AlertOps platform data).Learn more atAbout AlertOpsAlertOps is an incident orchestration and alert management platform used by many of the world's largest enterprises. With 200+ integrations, intelligent noise reduction powered by OpsIQTM, and advanced on-call scheduling, AlertOps helps organizations improve issue notification, escalation, and time to resolution.

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Ask Ada: Your On-Call, Handled | AlertOps

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AlertOps Launches Ada AI Assistant That Asks Before It Acts News Provided By AlertOps September 30, 2026, 12:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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