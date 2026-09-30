Bodhium Labs Raises $3.5M To Build The AI Simulation & Testing Layer For Modern Marketing Teams

Co-led by Streamlined Ventures and Long Journey Ventures, the pre-seed round backs Bodhium's vision to make every marketing strategy testable before deployment

- Ullas Naik, Founder & General Partner of Streamlined VenturesMENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bodhium Labs announced that they raised a $3.5 million pre-seed round earlier this year, from investors that included Streamlined Ventures and Long Journey Ventures, to build the simulation and testing layer for modern marketing. Bodhium Labs is an applied AI lab building self-improving marketing AI. The company was founded by Yodle co-founder and Wharton AI professor Kartik Hosanagar, Google DeepMind engineer Krishna Srinivasan, and upGrad co-founder and serial entrepreneur Phalgun Kompalli.The context for founding Bodhium Labs is simple: AI can now generate marketing content instantly, but GTM teams cannot predict how effective it will be until weeks or months after publishing. Bodhium closes that gap with LLM simulators and evaluation harnesses that allow marketers to pre-test how human and algorithmic audiences will respond to content before deployment, helping them learn faster, reduce costs, and create an ROI compounding edge over competitors. Bodhium launched and emerged from stealth mode in August, quickly surpassing $1 million in ARR and landing multiple Fortune 500 clients.Brands and marketing teams now have access to more data, analytics and AI-generated recommendations than ever, giving them greater visibility into what is working, where gaps exist, and what they might want to change. However, a critical last-mile gap remains between knowing what to change and knowing what will actually work – and how it will work. Bodhium is building closed-loop AI systems that enable marketers to quickly simulate and test different tactics, compare their prospective impact, and refine the best options before actually deploying them in the real world.“Marketing has become incredibly good at measuring what's happening with comparative analytics and even providing prospective recommendations,” said Ullas Naik, Founder and General Partner of Streamlined Ventures, which co-led Bodhium's pre-seed round.“But marketers still lack the ability to test those recommendations and their exact impact before pushing them into the market. Bodhium is building this missing testing and simulation layer, giving marketers a way to understand the likely impact of their decisions before they execute.”One of Bodhium's customers, Mando, increased its non-branded AI visibility from 7.8% to 28.1% in four months and became the second most-cited domain for non-branded questions in its category.“Bodhium changed how we think about content generation for this brand,” said Jim Hanrahan, Senior Brand Director at Mando (Mammoth Brands).“GEO became an upstream focus – in briefing, ideation, strategy – so that we could ensure that all content we were creating continued to generate relevance with the targeted queries Bodhium identified.”“AI is making it increasingly easy to create content, but much of that content is slop or ineffective at influencing people, search engines or AI models,” said Kartik Hosanagar, co-founder and CEO of Bodhium Labs and Professor at the Wharton School.“Marketers waste a lot of time, money, and effort on content campaigns that are predestined to fail, but they do not know that beforehand. Our philosophy is simple: Test Before You Deploy. Bodhium gives marketing teams a simulation environment where they can rapidly test different strategies and tactics, score the content options based on potential impact, and go to market with the ones that have the best chance of success.”For more information on Bodhium Labs and how the company is helping companies test, verify, and refine their decisions before they deploy, visit the company's website at .ABOUT BODHIUM LABSBodhium Labs is building AI-powered simulation into the modern marketing stack. Working with customers to turn their existing marketing data and analytics into actionable strategies, Bodhium adds simulation capabilities that complement the analytics platforms teams already use. By enabling GTM teams to test different approaches before taking them to market, Bodhium helps teams learn faster, make more informed decisions, and move more confidently and efficiently from insight to execution. For more information on Bodhium Labs and its AI-powered marketing simulation capabilities, visit bodhiumlabs.

Philip Levinson

Bodhium Labs

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Bodhium Labs Raises $3.5M to Build the AI Simulation & Testing Layer for Modern Marketing Teams News Provided By Bodhium Labs September 30, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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