VIVE Collision Strengthens New Hampshire Presence With Acquisition Of Above All Collision Center

Above All Collision Center Powered by VIVE and VIVE Collision

Concord addition expands access to VIVE's people-first collision repair experience in New Hampshire's capital region.

- Vartan Jerian, Jr.

CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VIVE Collision, a growing multi-site operator (MSO), announces its acquisition of Above All Collision Center in Concord, New Hampshire. The acquisition strengthens VIVE's presence in the Granite State and advances its commitment to delivering high-quality collision repairs rooted in honesty, transparency, and reliability.

Located at 45 Chenell Drive, Above All Collision Center, now Powered by VIVE, joins VIVE's network serving communities across the Northeast. The addition expands VIVE's reach in New Hampshire's capital region, connecting more drivers with a collision repair organization built around three core values: People, Process, and Passion.

“Every location we welcome into VIVE represents an opportunity to earn the trust of another community,” said Vartan Jerian, Jr., CEO and Founder of VIVE Collision.“In Concord, that means being there for people when an accident disrupts their lives, communicating clearly, and delivering repairs they can feel confident in. We're excited to welcome Above All Collision to the VIVE family and support the team with the resources and training to succeed.”

VIVE's approach combines local service with the support of a broader collision repair network. Through ongoing technical training, shared expertise, and operational support, the company equips its teams to meet the demands of today's increasingly complex vehicles while keeping the customer experience at the center of the repair process.

For drivers in Concord and surrounding communities, Above All Collision Center Powered by VIVE offers complete collision repair services and insurance claim assistance, backed by a lifetime warranty. These services reflect VIVE's focus on helping customers navigate the steps following an accident and return to the road with confidence.

The acquisition continues VIVE Collision's growth across the Northeast, strengthening a network focused on investing in its people, supporting the communities it serves, and raising expectations for the collision repair experience.

ABOUT VIVE COLLISION

VIVE Collision is a multi-site collision repair operator providing collision repair services to customers across New York, New Jersey, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Delaware. VIVE Collision was formed with a vision to carve a new path forward for the industry built on three fundamental values its founders believe the collision repair industry has neglected for too long; they call them the 3 Ps: People, Process, and Passion.“We are an organization deeply committed to our People. We are innovators of Process. We are practitioners of Passion. We are your modern family of collision repair experts.”



Nicole Carpenter

VIVE Collision

+12077052144 ext.

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VIVE Collision Strengthens New Hampshire Presence with Acquisition of Above All Collision Center News Provided By VIVE Collision September 30, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy



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