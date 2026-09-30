Hard Core Towing And Recovery Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CRESTVIEW, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hard Core Towing and Recovery, a locally owned towing and recovery company serving Crestview and the surrounding area, has been named the winner of their 2026 Best of Florida Award. The honor recognizes a team that works around the clock, pulling drivers out of ditches, off shoulders, and out of trouble no matter what time the call comes in or what kind of vehicle is involved.The company's range is part of what sets it apart. Heavy-duty towing handles the big commercial rigs, while standard automobile towing covers the everyday flat tires and dead batteries that stall out a normal day. Winch-outs recover cars that slide into ditches during storms. Motorcycle towing gets its own careful process, built to protect a bike rather than simply haul it away. The team also handles impound and DUI storage for local law enforcement, bringing the same steady approach to those calls that it brings to a routine jump-start.Beyond the equipment, what keeps the phone ringing is consistency. Every call gets the same fast response and clear communication, whether it's a minor lockout or a multi-vehicle recovery after a highway accident. A dispatcher walks the driver through what happens next and roughly how long the wait will be, instead of leaving them to wonder what's coming. That reliability, available 24 hours a day, has made the company a trusted name for drivers across Crestview long before any award entered the conversation."We just try to treat every call like it's happening to someone we know," said a company representative. "Nobody plans on needing a tow truck, so the least we can do is show up fast, communicate clearly, and make the rest of it easy."Looking ahead, Hard Core Towing and Recovery plans to keep building on the routes and relationships that earned it the 2026 Best of Florida Award, continuing to serve Crestview drivers with the same round-the-clock reliability that got it here in the first place.For more information click here!

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Hard Core Towing and Recovery Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing September 30, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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