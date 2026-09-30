Bill Ravensberg Named Ravensberg, Inc. President, Marking Specialty Contractor's Third Generation Of Family Leadership

Ravensberg, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned specialty contractor founded in 1958 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Bill Ravensberg (right) will become president of the company effective January 1, 2027. He succeeds his father, Bill Ravensberg Sr. (left), who has served as president since January 1995.

Robert A. Ravensberg (pictured in framed photo) founded the company in 1958 after moving to St. Louis from Detroit as a sales manager for Modernfold.

Bill Ravensberg Sr. will step into an advisory role on January 1, 2027, after three decades leading the family business his father founded in 1958

- Bill Ravensberg Sr. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ravensberg, Inc., a family-owned specialty contractor that has designed, installed and serviced movable wall systems, laboratory casework and athletic equipment since 1958, announced today that Bill Ravensberg will become president of the company effective January 1, 2027. He succeeds his father, Bill Ravensberg Sr., who has served as president since January 1995 and will remain with the company as an advisor.The move makes Ravensberg a third-generation family business. Robert A. Ravensberg founded the company in 1958 after moving to St. Louis from Detroit as a sales manager for Modernfold, Inc., and Ravensberg, Inc. became the first company in the region to offer Modernfold movable wall systems. The company has represented that same core manufacturer every year since.The only one of Bill Sr.'s five children to join the company, Bill (Billy) Ravensberg came aboard in March 2015 after nearly nine years at Alberici Constructors, where he worked extensively in the field and in project management on commercial construction projects. At Ravensberg, he has served as director of operations, overseeing the company's union carpenters and service technicians while also working in sales and estimating. The transition has been in planning for more than a year, with a January 1 effective date chosen to align with the close of the company's fiscal year.“Billy has earned this leadership role. He has worked nearly every job in this company, and brings his own expertise from roles at other organizations. He knows our customers, and he knows our crews,” said Bill Ravensberg Sr.“My father set this business up so the next generation could keep building on it, and that is exactly what I wanted to do for Billy.”“I grew up around this business, and spent nearly nine years at Alberici Constructors before I came back, and that time away taught me how general contractors think and what they actually need from a specialty partner,” said Bill Ravensberg.“That perspective is what I want to bring to this next chapter.”Bill Sr. joined Ravensberg in 1981 and worked through nearly every function of the business, including labor, estimating, project management and sales, before becoming president of the company in January 1995. His wife, Phyllis, retired as controller in 2025 after more than 20 years at Ravensberg. Bill Sr. will continue in an advisory capacity through at least 2028, when the company marks its 70th anniversary.“I am not going anywhere,” he said.“I will be here as an advisor the same way my dad was for me. The company is in good hands, and I am looking forward to watching Billy take it even further than I did.”The transition comes during a period of sustained company growth. Ravensberg reported $13.5 million in revenue in 2025, capping a steady upward sales trajectory over the past five years, alongside consistent growth in retained earnings. Ravensberg employs approximately 30 people, including union carpenters, and operates a service department that maintains and repairs the products it installs, as well as several competing brands. That division has now surpassed $1 million in annual revenue and has been among the company's fastest-growing business lines.Company leadership emphasized that crews, service standards and day-to-day operations will not change with the transition. Ravensberg remains 100 percent family-owned.“Nothing about how we do the work is changing,” said Bill Ravensberg.“Same crews, same standards, same commitment to being there long after the install is finished. Where I want to grow is our service and maintenance department and our relationships with the architects and contractors who count on us to solve the problems nobody else wants to take on.”Ravensberg, Inc. is headquartered at 1338 Strassner Drive in St. Louis, with satellite offices in Bloomington, Illinois, and Madison, Mississippi. The company serves Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi.###Media assets: High-resolution photography of Bill Ravensberg Sr. and Bill Ravensberg is available upon request.About Ravensberg, Inc.Ravensberg, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned specialty contractor founded in 1958 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. The company provides design, installation and ongoing service for movable wall systems, including operable partitions, accordion and folding doors, and glass wall systems, as well as laboratory casework, fume hoods, athletic and gymnasium equipment, and custom cabinetry. Ravensberg serves Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi from its St. Louis headquarters and satellite offices in Bloomington, Illinois, and Madison, Mississippi. The company represents manufacturers including Modernfold, Inc.; Euro-Wall; Air Master Systems; Diversified Casework; and Porter Athletic.

Emma Sammuli

1905 New Media

+1 636-697-6098

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bill Ravensberg Named Ravensberg, Inc. President, Marking Specialty Contractor's Third Generation of Family Leadership News Provided By 1905 New Media September 30, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.