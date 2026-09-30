Dharapuram Bypoll Campaign: Enthusiastic Welcome By Workers, People To TN CM Vijay

MENAFN - IANS) Coimbatore, Sep 30 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, C. Joseph Vijay, received an enthusiastic welcome from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) workers and members of the public on Wednesday as he arrived to campaign for the Dharapuram Assembly bypoll.

CM Vijay flew from Chennai on a private aircraft before beginning his road journey to Dharapuram in Tiruppur district, where he was scheduled to address a public meeting in support of TVK candidate Sathyabama.

The visit marked C. Joseph Vijay's first arrival in Coimbatore since taking over as Chief Minister.

Party workers and residents gathered along the route to greet him, with people from across the Kongu region joining the crowds.

Many had been waiting in the scorching heat, hoping to catch a glimpse of CM Vijay as his campaign vehicle passed through their localities.

The reception extended beyond Coimbatore, drawing supporters from surrounding areas ahead of the Dharapuram meeting.

After reaching the airport, CM Vijay held a discussion with the District Collector and other government officials.

He then walked a short distance along the road before boarding a campaign vehicle for the onward journey.

Police made security arrangements along the route, placing barricades on both sides of the road to regulate the crowds. Personnel were deployed to prevent supporters from crossing the roadway as the Chief Minister's vehicle moved towards the meeting venue.

The arrangements kept those waiting to see CM Vijay behind the barricades, allowing the campaign vehicle to proceed along the route.

Crowds lined both sides of the road as party workers and members of the public awaited his arrival.

From Coimbatore airport, CM Vijay's route to Dharapuram passed through Chinniyampalayam, Neelambur, Kaniyur, Karumathampatti, Somanur, Karanampettai and Palladam.

The journey took him through several localities before reaching the public meeting venue in Tiruppur district.

The Dharapuram visit is centred on the party's campaign for Sathyabama, who is contesting the forthcoming Assembly bypoll.

The crowds gathering since morning reflected the anticipation surrounding his visit, particularly among supporters waiting along the road rather than at the meeting venue alone.

Officials said CM Vijay would return to Chennai by private aircraft at 7 p.m. after completing the public meeting and his campaign engagement in Dharapuram.