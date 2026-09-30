MCA Student In Greater Noida Dies By Suicide, Had Been Studying Online For A Month

MENAFN - IANS) Greater Noida, Sep 30 (IANS) A first-year MCA student died by suicide after hanging himself in his room in Sector Alpha-2, under the jurisdiction of the Beta-2 Police Station in Greater Noida, on Wednesday.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, took possession of the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

Police officials, along with a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), inspected the scene. The reason behind the suicide is currently unknown.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Abhishek, son of Umesh Chandra, a resident of Nagla Khago under the Patyali Police Station area of UP's Kasganj district. Abhishek had been living at House No. 364, Block H, Sector Alpha-2. He had reportedly moved to Gautam Buddh Nagar about a month ago and was pursuing his first-year MCA course through online classes.

On Tuesday, Beta-2 Police Station received information that Abhishek had allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself in his room.

A police team immediately reached the spot and found the student's body inside the room. The police completed the necessary legal formalities, prepared a 'panchnama', and sent the body for post-mortem examination. After learning about the incident, Abhishek's family members also reached the spot.

Police officials inspected the scene, while the FSL team collected necessary evidence. The authorities are examining all aspects of the case to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police said all necessary procedures are being followed and further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and findings of the investigation. The reason behind Abhishek's death remains unclear.

Investigators are examining his room and the surrounding area and are also gathering information from his family members, acquaintances and other people who may have been in contact with him to ascertain the circumstances leading up to the incident.

According to Beta-2 Police, further necessary action is underway. The remaining facts related to the incident are expected to become clear after the post-mortem examination and completion of the investigation.