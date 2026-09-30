NVDA Stock Eyes Third Straight Monthly Gain: Nvidia Adds Data Center Digital Twin Deal



The three-year SaaS platform will support power balancing, energy forecasting, cooling, predictive maintenance and training.

Jacobs said the system is becoming an“intelligent operating layer” for AI agents. CEO Jensen Huang attended a White House meeting with Trump and other tech executives Tuesday.

Nvidia (NVDA) shares traded flat in early morning trade on Wednesday, keeping the stock on track for a third consecutive monthly gain, after the company announced a new data-center software deal and reports surfaced about early discussions to shift some AI infrastructure financing risk to insurers.

Engineering and infrastructure firm Jacobs (J) announced that it has been selected to deploy Nvidia's Omniverse-based digital twin platform at a large-scale U.S. AI research and development facility under a three-year software-as-a-service agreement (SaaS). The financial terms were not disclosed.

NVDA stock edged up about 0.35% in premarket trading. The shares are up roughly 3% in September so far, putting them on track for their first three-month winning streak of 2026.

NVDA stock's monthly gains year-to-date. | Source: Koyfin

Nvidia's stock has been trading around the $233 to $235 zone, less than 2% below its record closing high of $236.45 reached in May.

Nvidia Expands AI Data Center Software Push

NVDA stock price performance year-to-date on September 30 as of 7:45 a.m. ET | Source: Koyfin

The Jacobs agreement gives Nvidia another way to participate in the growing AI infrastructure buildout beyond supplying GPUs and other computing hardware.

The company said the Omniverse-based digital twin platform will be used for power-load balancing, energy forecasting, liquid-cooling monitoring, predictive maintenance, and operator training.

Digital twins create virtual representations of physical systems, allowing operators to model conditions and test potential changes before applying them to real-world infrastructure.

Jacobs said the platform is evolving towards becoming an“intelligent operating layer,” where AI agents can predict operating conditions, recommend actions and optimize data-center performance.

J stock edged 0.4% higher in pre-market trade, with retail sentiment around the shares on Stocktwits trending in 'neutral' territory over the past day.

Nvidia Explores Ways To Shift AI Financing Risk

J stock retail sentiment on September 30 as of 8:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

The news comes after the Financial Times on Tuesday reported that Nvidia has held early discussions with insurance companies about structures that could shift some risk tied to semiconductor financing away from the company and toward insurers and other investors.

The report said one structure under discussion would provide insurance against losses on loans made to newer cloud-computing companies. If a borrower defaults, the insurance would potentially protect lenders if the Nvidia chips pledged as collateral are worth less than the outstanding loan.

Discussions are reportedly in the early stages, with no certainty that a transaction will be completed.

How Is Retail Feeling About NVDA Stock?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Nvidia shares trended into 'bearish' territory over the past day, with 'normal' levels of chatter.

NVDA stock retail sentiment on September 30 as of 8:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

One trader pointed to bearish technical signals and questioned the stock's ability to keep moving higher despite positive company news.

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Another retail trader noted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's influence at the White House meeting with President Donald Trump and other technology executives on Tuesday.

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Trump said the group had signed a voluntary AI agreement described as“morally binding,” focused on internal controls, outside audits and board-level oversight of AI systems.

NVDA stock has gained around 20% this year and nearly 25% in the last 12 months.

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