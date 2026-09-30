Pragyan Ojha Set To Replace Ajit Agarkar As Interim Chief Selector

Former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha is set to take over as India's interim chief selector, replacing Ajit Agarkar, according to BCCI sources. The development comes as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) prepares for a change at the helm of the senior selection panel, with Agarkar's tenure as chief selector set to conclude.

Pragyan Ojha's Cricket Career

Ojha last played an international game in 2013, which was also the retirement match for Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede Stadium. In the game, he managed to take ten wickets and was awarded the Player of the Match.

The spinner went on to play 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and six T20Is for India and finished with a total of 144 wickets in the international game. In the longest format of the game, he managed to take 113 wickets, with the best bowling figures of 6-47.

He was last seen in action in 2018 as he played a first-class match in Dehradun. He also made a name for himself in the Indian Premier League as he played for the Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians. He was a key member of the Deccan Chargers IPL-winning team in 2009.

Agarkar's Final Assignment

Agarkar's final assignment in the role was overseeing the selection of the Indian squad for the home ODI series against the West Indies. India are currently engaged in a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, with the final match scheduled to be played on Saturday.

Upcoming India Tours

Following the West Indies series, India's upcoming tour of New Zealand will feature the India A side playing three Tests, followed by the senior team's T20I, ODI and Test assignments. The full tour will run from October 22 to November 27, beginning with a five-match T20I series in Christchurch.

The T20I series will be followed by a five-match ODI series, starting in Auckland on November 4. The tour will conclude with a two-Test series, with matches scheduled in Wellington and Christchurch from November 19. (ANI)

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