Nimrat Kaur On Learning Accents For Roles: 'It Is Part Of The Job'

For Nimrat Kaur, learning an accent is simply part of getting into character. Whether it is an international accent or a regional Indian dialect, the actor believes adapting the way a character speaks is part of the job when the role demands it.

'Part of our job'

Having worked with a Pakistani accent for Homeland and a Haryanvi dialect for Dasvi, Nimrat says she is comfortable taking on the challenge of changing her speech to suit a character. The actor, who played a Pakistani intelligence officer in the American series 'Homeland' and worked on a Haryanvi dialect for 'Dasvi', spoke about adapting her speech for different characters and said she is open to taking up such challenges whenever a role demands it.

Speaking to ANI, Nimrat said she does not necessarily need to adopt an accent for every character, but considers it part of her profession when the script requires one.

Mastering Haryanvi and other dialects

Recalling her work in 'Dasvi', where she played Bimla Devi Chaudhary, aka“Bimmo,” she pointed out that mastering Haryanvi was also an exercise in learning an accent.

“I'm playing a South Asian character (Homeland). So it's not like I need to have an accent, but if I need to, you know, acquire an accent like I did in 'Dasvi'. That is an accent,” she said.

Nimrat added that actors should be prepared to train for different accents, rather than viewing the exercise only in the context of international projects.

Calling it“part of our job”, she said she would be willing to take on the challenge whenever a role calls for it.“Why should we only talk about an international accent? We are actors. We are meant to train in accents when, you know, it comes to that. So that's a part of our job and I think it's fine. So if it has to come to it, sure,” she said.

On The Work Front

Meanwhile, Nimrat was last seen in 'The Family Man 3', featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Created by Raj and DK, the series follows Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, a middle-class man balancing family life with his work as an intelligence officer in the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency. (ANI)

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