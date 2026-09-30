Snakes In House: Check These 4 Common Smells That Could Lure Them Inside

We are telling you about four common things today that release smells and attract snakes into your house. You must clean these spots on time or remove these items completely. Otherwise, a snake will definitely enter your home.

People report many snake bite incidents during the monsoon season. Rainwater floods snake burrows during this time. Snakes then move towards houses and residential areas to find safe shelter. Some things around your house also attract snakes without your knowledge. You increase the risk of snakes entering your home if you do not clean these areas on time. Let us look at four such things found around our houses.

Pigeons and other birds usually build nests near balconies, rooftops, or outdoor AC units. Bird eggs and baby birds in these spots attract snakes easily. Snakes visit these nesting areas while searching for food. You must remove old nests around your house regularly and maintain strict cleanliness.

Rats often sneak into storerooms, godowns, or balconies of houses. Rats are a favorite food for snakes. Areas with high rat problems will naturally attract snakes. You must take steps to block rats if you spot them around your house. You should also clean your storerooms and balconies regularly.

Snakes love cool, damp, and dark places. You will likely spot snakes in areas with leaking pipes, stagnant water, damp walls, or water seepage. A damp environment gives snakes a safe place to hide and rest. You must fix any moisture or leakage issues in your house immediately.

People often leave pet food uncovered at home. This open food attracts swarms of insects and rodents. These pests eventually bring snakes into the house. You must clean up spilled pet food immediately and never leave it lying around.

Snakes absolutely hate strong and pungent smells like garlic, onion, vinegar, cinnamon oil, and clove oil. They also hate the smell of plants like Sarpagandha and marigold. These strong smells make snakes uncomfortable and force them to run away from the area.