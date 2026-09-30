Viral Bizarre Theft: Man Stops Car On Delhi-Dehradun Highway To Uproot And Steal Roadside Plant

A man travelling in a white car with allegedly a police sticker was caught on CCTV stealing a roadside plant from the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. The unusual incident took place on the stretch between Agarwal Mandi Tatiri and Baraut. CCTV footage from the expressway shows the white car pulling over by the roadside. The footage shows the man stepping out and walking towards a plant growing along the road. He bends down, pulls the plant out of the ground and carries it back to the car. He then places the uprooted plant inside the vehicle before driving away.

An unusual theft was reported on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway in Baghpat after a man was allegedly caught on CCTV removing plants from the highway divider to the footage, a white WagonR bearing the word“POLICE” on it stopped between Agarwal Mandi Tatiri and Baraut... twitter/wwbj1xySUH

- Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) September 30, 2026

The entire act appears to have been carried out without any apparent hurry, making the incident unusual. The word 'POLICE' can reportedly be seen on the vehicle, although the footage itself does not establish whether the man or the car has any official connection with the police.

Baghpat Police respond to viral post

The footage was shared on social media and quickly drew attention online. Baghpat Police responded to one of the posts, saying that no information or written complaint regarding the incident had been received at Baraut police station so far.

अवगत कराना है कि उक्त प्रकरण के संबंध में थाना बड़ौत पर वर्तमान तक कोई सूचना अथवा लिखित तहरीर प्राप्त नहीं हुई है। संबंधित एनएचएआई विभाग द्वारा भी उक्त प्रकरण के संबंध में थाना बड़ौत को कोई सूचना नहीं दी गई है। प्रकरण की वास्तविक स्थिति के संबंध में थाना पुलिस द्वारा जानकारी की...

- Baghpat Police (@baghpatpolice) September 30, 2026

Police also said that the concerned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) department had not informed the station about the matter.

The police said they were checking the actual circumstances of the incident. It added that necessary legal action would be taken based on the information gathered and facts that emerge during the inquiry.

Similar theft had gone viral earlier

The Baghpat incident also brings to mind a similar case reported in Lucknow in December 2025, when people travelling in a car were allegedly caught on camera taking roadside plants shortly after PM Modi inaugurated Rashtra Prerna Sthal..

That incident had also attracted widespread attention on social media.

In the Baghpat case, however, police have not confirmed the identity of the man or established whether a theft case has been registered. The viral footage has so far prompted an inquiry rather than a confirmed criminal finding.