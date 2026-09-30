Pulsed Field Ablation Catheters Market Size To Soar To USD 15.50 Billion By 2035 At A CAGR Of 32.1% - SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S. Pulsed Field Ablation Catheters Market to Reach USD 5.15 Billion and Europe USD 4.06 Billion by 2035 as Rising AFib Prevalence, Shorter Procedure Times, and 3D Mapping Integration Drive Demand.

Austin, Texas, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNS Insider estimates, the Pulsed Field Ablation Catheters Market was valued at USD 0.96 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 15.50 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 32.1% from 2026 to 2035. The market growth is being fueled by an increase in the number of atrial fibrillation patients in older age groups and a fast transition by electrophysiologists from radiofrequency and cryoablation procedures to non-thermal and tissue-selective electroporation, which targets only the arrhythmogenic cells without affecting the esophagus and phrenic nerve.









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Competition exists between multi-electrode basket, focal point-by-point, and mapping integrated catheters, but the key players in the market continue to expand their product lines. In 2024, Biosense Webster obtained CE Mark for its VARIPULSE Platform, which integrates its catheter, generator, and CARTO 3 mapping system in one device.

Pulsed Field Ablation Catheters Market Key Highlights



Market size, 2025: USD 0.96 Billion

Market size, 2026E: USD 1.27 Billion

Market forecast, 2035: USD 15.50 Billion

CAGR: 32.1% from 2026 to 2035

Largest region: North America, approximately 41.5% share in 2025

Fastest-growing region: Asia Pacific, approximately 35.5% CAGR

Largest catheter type: Multi-Electrode/Basket Catheters, approximately 62% share in 2025

Fastest-growing catheter type: Focal/Point-by-Point Catheters, approximately 35.2% CAGR

Largest indication: Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), approximately 82% share in 2025

Fastest-growing indication: Ventricular Arrhythmias, approximately 37.1% CAGR

Largest end-user: Hospitals, approximately 74% share in 2025

Fastest-growing end-user: Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories, approximately 34.8% CAGR

Largest modality: Standalone PFA Systems, approximately 67% share in 2025 Fastest-growing modality: Integrated/Mapping-Combined Systems, approximately 36.0% CAGR

Market Relevance

The emergence of pulsed field ablation is transforming the way we treat cardiac arrhythmias by providing a better, faster, and safer treatment method than thermal ablation that reduces the chances of injuring adjacent structures. As electrophysiology labs embrace a PFA-first approach in treating arrhythmias, such as paroxysmal AFib and go further to treat more challenging arrhythmias, the importance of catheters cannot be underestimated.

Pulsed Field Ablation Catheters Market Overview

This market includes multi-electrode basket, focal point-by-point, and balloon PFA catheters, both standalone and combination mapping devices that are employed by hospitals and cardiac catheterization laboratories for the treatment of AFib and ventricular arrhythmias. There is a trend of moving away from initial single-shot pulmonary vein isolation to the adoption of persistent AFib and ventricular substrates treatment. Focal catheters are being increasingly preferred due to anatomical complexity. There is a rising trend of the use of these devices in combination with CARTO and other 3D mapping systems.

Strategic Market Outlook

There is potential in ventricular arrhythmia and persistent AFib indications, where early entry into focal ablation and the next generation of catheters can help gain market share. New markets in cardiology also present an additional opportunity because of the need for tertiary care in cardiac cases and the search for an affordable catheter and generator system.

High costs associated with per-procedure catheter usage continue to be an important barrier, as it reduces adoption rates in small hospitals and emerging health care settings. Lack of long-term results, when compared to decades of radiofrequency and cryoablation experience, also prevents electrophysiologists from abandoning the use of thermal energy.

Pulsed Field Ablation Catheters Market Regional Analysis

North America held the largest market share of around 41.5% in 2025, with the United States accounting for about 88.00% of regional revenue, supported by its role as the first commercial market for FARAPULSE, PulseSelect, and VARIPULSE, a dense base of high-volume electrophysiology labs, and rapid physician migration from thermal ablation.

The U.S. Pulsed Field Ablation Catheters Market was valued at USD 0.35 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.15 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 30.8% from 2026 to 2035.

Europe Pulsed Field Ablation Catheters Market was valued at USD 0.27 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.06 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 31.20% from 2026 to 2035. The growth is driven by rising AFib prevalence, expanding reimbursement for PFA procedures, and EU Medical Device Regulation harmonization, with Germany accounting for about 21.40% of regional revenue owing to its strong hospital infrastructure and high procedure volumes.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 35.5% during 2026-2035, with China holding around 27.40% of regional revenue on the back of expanding electrophysiology infrastructure and domestic catheter manufacturing, while India is set for the fastest country-level growth and Japan adds advanced electrophysiology programs.

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Pulsed Field Ablation Catheters Market Segment Analysis

By Catheter Type: Multi-Electrode/Basket Catheters had the share of around 62% in 2025 due to their first mover platforms providing quick one-shot pulmonary vein isolation. The segment of Focal/Point-by-Point Catheters is witnessing the highest growth rate at a CAGR of about 35.2% driven by requirement of flexibility in complex anatomy.

By Indication: Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) segment held around 82% market share in 2025 since all the approved PFA systems were approved for paroxysmal AFib initially. Ventricular Arrhythmias are the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of around 37.1% due to the safety advantage of non-thermal ablation in proximity to coronary arteries and phrenic nerve.

By End-User: The hospitals sector held 74% in 2025 as a result of complete electrophysiology suite facilities and back up surgery facility. The Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of about 34.8%.

By Modality: Stand-Alone PFA systems have constituted around 67% of the total market in 2025, owing to the early adoption of commercial platforms. The highest growth rate is seen in case of the Integrated/Mapping Combined PFA systems with a CAGR of 36.0%, supported by demand for real-time visualization and precision.

Pulsed Field Ablation Catheters Market Key Trends



Rapid replacement of thermal ablation with PFA owing to much shorter procedure times.

Strong competition among multi-electrode, focal, and balloon catheter designs.

Indication expansion into persistent AFib and ventricular arrhythmias.

Integration of CARTO and other 3D mapping systems improving precision.

Growing PFA use in cardiac catheterization laboratories beyond hospitals.

Wider adoption of PFA-first protocols reducing esophageal and phrenic nerve injury risk. Rising investment in electrophysiology training and cath lab infrastructure in emerging markets.

Competitive Landscape

Leadership in the market consists of big medical devices companies, as well as a growing number of electrophysiology technology developers. The competition revolves around catheter design, clinical data, mapping integration, and expanding indications, while companies are trying to achieve approval, next generation focal technologies, and partnerships.

Major key players include



Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson MedTech (Biosense Webster)

Medtronic plc

Abbott Laboratories

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

CardioFocus, Inc.

Field Medical, Inc.

Kardium Inc.

Affera, Inc. (Medtronic)

Galvanize Therapeutics, Inc.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc.

Sirona Medical Technologies, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Terumo Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Adagio Medical, Inc.

Stereotaxis, Inc.

CathVision ApS

Innolcon Medical Technology Co., Ltd. Siemens Healthineers AG

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