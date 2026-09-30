Skyward Group Expands Ibott's Next-Generation Autonomous Vehicle Solutions Into U.S. Primary Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion combines ibott's deep AV and digital-economy expertise with the breadth and capabilities of Skyward Group to deliver more complete solutions for emerging mobility risks

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Group (Nasdaq: SKWD) (“the Group” or“the Company”), the unified specialty insurance organization whose operating businesses include Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.® (“Skyward Specialty”) and Apollo Group Holdings Ltd. (“Apollo”), announced today it is expanding ibott's autonomous vehicle (AV) expertise directly to the U.S. primary market, adding a complete suite of solutions and products for customers across AV ecosystems.

AV mobility creates a fundamentally different risk landscape, with exposures expanding across multiple participants including vehicle manufacturers, autonomous driving system developers and fleet operators. Rather than apply traditional insurance models to these emerging risks, ibott brings more than a decade of specialized experience developing solutions designed around the unique and interconnected exposures of the autonomy and digital economies. The deep industry expertise, data driven approach and understanding of evolving business markets enable ibott to help customers navigate risks that are changing with the technology itself.

“We believe the future of autonomous vehicles and their continued expansion and adoption requires insurance that is built around how these businesses actually operate,” said Chris Moore, chief underwriting officer, ibott.“Our experience in the AV and digital economy markets give us a differentiated perspective and approach for the risks customers are navigating and we can create a solution specific to the customer's needs. With access to the broader capabilities of Skyward Group, we can extend our expertise into the primary market and provide a more complete insurance solution from the ground up.”

Bringing ibott's capabilities into the U.S. primary market also expands the range of solutions available to customers, providing greater flexibility to address their insurance needs across the risk spectrum. By connecting the specialized underwriting, technology, and data expertise to the distribution capabilities and market access across the Skyward Group organization, ibott is positioned to broaden and further diversify its portfolio.

“ibott was built to insure businesses operating at the intersection of technology, data and new business models and has the relationships and expertise to understand this complex ecosystem. Autonomous mobility risks are moving rapidly from innovation to commercialization and the insurance industry needs to evolve alongside it at speed,” said Andrew Robinson, chairman & chief executive officer of Skyward Group.“This is where Skyward Group excels. We leverage the specialized expertise, innovation and capabilities of both Skyward Specialty and Apollo to stay ahead of these emerging risks in the rapidly evolving digital economy, AV and embedded insurance landscape.”

About Skyward Group

Skyward Group (Nasdaq: SKWD) is the holding company brand for its U.S. and U.K. businesses, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.® and Apollo Holding Group, respectively, delivering a comprehensive suite of specialized insurance solutions across global specialty property and casualty markets. Focused on the specialty industry's most niche, complex risks of today and the emerging challenges of tomorrow, Skyward Group leverages the forward-looking insight and disciplined execution of each organization to drive sustainable growth and long-term value for its shareholders, distribution partners and other stakeholders. For more information about Skyward Group, Skyward Specialty and Apollo, please visit skywardgroup.com.

About Apollo

Apollo, a Skyward Group company, is an innovation-inspired insurance platform operating at Lloyd's of London, offering data-driven and creative solutions to a wide variety of risks. Apollo provides high quality products and services to clients, brokers and capital partners, enabling a resilient and sustainable world. Apollo offers products across Property, Casualty, Marine, Energy & Transportation, Specialty, Reinsurance, as well as Smart Follow and digital & embedded risk programs. Apollo's experience and unique ecosystem give Platform Partners the best chance of success through the Lloyd's new entrant process to the delivery of their long-term strategy. For more information about Apollo, please visit apollounderwriting.com.

About ibott

Ibott, part of Apollo, a Skyward Group company, is a specialist underwriting business focused on the risks of the digital economy and emerging industries. Combining underwriting expertise with data, technology and a forward-looking approach to risk, ibott develops innovative insurance solutions for businesses operating in rapidly evolving markets, including new mobility, autonomous vehicles, connected technology and platform-based business models. Ibott works with brokers, clients and partners to create bespoke solutions aligned for the businesses of today and tomorrow. For more information about ibott, please visit apollounderwriting.com/ibott.

Media Contact

Haley Doughty

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

713-935-4944

...

Investor Contact

Jordan Arnold

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

346-215-0250

...