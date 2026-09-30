Why More Labels Are Choosing Alliance Entertainment's AMPED Distribution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry-leading inventory depth, expansive retail reach, and a growth-focused approach are helping independent labels maximize the value of every release and every catalog

PLANTATION, Fla., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMPED Distribution, a division of Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT), continues to redefine what independent labels should expect from a distribution partner. By combining sales, marketing, data analytics, inventory management, retail strategy, and supply chain expertise, AMPED delivers a comprehensive growth platform designed to maximize visibility, drive demand, and create long-term value across both physical and digital channels.

At a time when physical music continues to outperform expectations, labels need a partner capable of moving quickly, maintaining product availability, and capitalizing on opportunities wherever music fans shop. AMPED's momentum has translated into significant business growth, with Fiscal Year 2026 sales reaching 46% year-over-year growth. These results underscore the increasing demand for a distribution partner capable of delivering scale, reach, and execution across today's music marketplace.

“True independent music distribution success goes well beyond release day,” said Dean Tabaac, Head of AMPED Distribution.“It requires a complete growth platform designed to maximize reach and elevate independent artists and their record labels. By combining industry-leading inventory depth with seasoned expertise, AMPED connects artists and their labels with opportunities wherever music fans are ready to buy.”

“We partnered with AMPED a little over a year ago to help us deliver best in class service and results to the independent artist and label community. Vinyl records and CDs, along with the record store experience, is critical to artist development and a huge priority for Virgin Music Group. The partnership has been tremendous, and VMG will finish 2026 with record results in the U.S.”

-Zack Gershen, Global Head of Commercial Marketing

More than a music distributor, AMPED serves as an extension of its label partners' teams. The company supports every stage of the product lifecycle, from release planning and retail placement to marketing execution, inventory management, demand forecasting, and sales strategy. This integrated approach enables labels to scale efficiently while benefiting from a partner focused on delivering measurable results.

A key differentiator is AMPED's commitment to maximizing both frontline releases and catalog performance. While the company consistently executes impactful launch campaigns for new releases, it remains equally focused on helping labels create long-term value from their catalogs. AMPED understands that catalogs must be worked, not just made available to maximize their profitability. Through retailer programs, sales initiatives, merchandising opportunities, marketing campaigns, tour support and other promotional activations AMPED helps keep catalog titles visible and available long after their initial release.

Backed by Alliance Entertainment's cutting-edge fulfillment infrastructure, AMPED helps labels maintain strong in-stock positions and broad product availability across retail and e-commerce channels. This inventory depth, combined with extensive retail relationships, helps ensure products are available whenever and wherever consumers are ready to buy.

Supporting these efforts is a team of seasoned professionals across sales, data, marketing, and inventory management. This group of people, yes, real people, are known and respected industry wide. Working collaboratively and independently, these teams provide the expertise, operational support, and marketplace knowledge needed to help labels navigate an increasingly dynamic industry.

Simply put, AMPED offers labels a comprehensive distribution platform designed to support growth across physical and digital channels. From launch planning and catalog development to inventory management and retail execution, AMPED remains committed to helping labels expand their reach, connect with consumers, and build long-term success.

About AMPED Distribution

Founded in 2013, AMPED Distribution, a division of Alliance Entertainment, provides independent labels and artists with comprehensive physical and digital distribution, sales, marketing, and technology services. Leveraging Alliance Entertainment's fulfillment network, retail relationships, and operational infrastructure, AMPED supports releases across major retailers, independent record stores, specialty outlets, and leading e-commerce platforms.

Through a combination of sales expertise, marketing support, inventory management, retail strategy, and data-driven insights, AMPED helps labels expand reach, strengthen fan engagement, maximize catalog value, and drive sustainable growth. Whether launching a new release or supporting long-term catalog opportunities, AMPED serves as a strategic partner dedicated to helping labels succeed in today's evolving music marketplace.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a scaled entertainment commerce and collectibles platform serving content owners, brands, retailers and fans across music, movies, gaming, licensed merchandise and collectibles. The Company also owns and develops proprietary brands and platforms, including Handmade by RobotsTM and Alliance AuthenticTM, while Endstate Authentic adds NFC-enabled authentication and digital product identity capabilities supporting provenance, brand protection and authenticated resale. Leveraging decades of industry relationships and distribution, fulfillment and inventory-management expertise, Alliance reaches more than 35,000 retail and e-commerce storefronts, connecting entertainment franchises and collectible products with consumers across channels and generations.

For more information, visit .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this Press Release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“plan,”“predict,”“potential,”“seem,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether identified in this Press Release, and on the current expectations of Alliance's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Alliance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the anticipated growth rates and market opportunities; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of Alliance to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its systems and related services; Alliance's reliance on a concentration of suppliers for its products and services; increases in Alliance's costs, disruption of supply, or shortage of products and materials; Alliance's dependence on a concentration of customers, and failure to add new customers or expand sales to Alliance's existing customers; increased Alliance inventory and risk of obsolescence; Alliance's significant amount of indebtedness; our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness; risks that a breach of the revolving credit facility could result in the lender declaring a default and that the full outstanding amount under the revolving credit facility could be immediately due in full, which would have severe adverse consequences for the Company; known or future litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of time and attention and the additional costs and demands on Alliance's resources; Alliance's business being adversely affected by increased inflation, uncertainty regarding tariffs, higher interest rates and other adverse economic, business, and/or competitive factors; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; as well as our financial condition and results of operations; substantial regulations, which are evolving, and unfavorable changes or failure by Alliance to comply with these regulations; product liability claims, which could harm Alliance's financial condition and liquidity if Alliance is not able to successfully defend or insure against such claims; availability of additional capital to support business growth; and the inability of Alliance to develop and maintain effective internal controls.

Media Contact

Jocelynn Pryor

VP of Marketing, AMPED Distribution

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949-225-1170 Ext. 3411



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