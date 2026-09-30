SKYX Signs Agreement To Supply Its Safe-Advanced & Smart Technologies To Trump Towers Landmark Luxury Development In Hyderabad, India, One Of India's Leading Tech Hubs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trump Towers Hyderabad Will Feature Two 65-Storey Towers Rising Approximately 800 Feet, Connected by a State-of-the-Art Suspended Sky Bridge

The 2.2 Million-Square-Foot Development is Being Jointly Developed by IRA Realty and Tribeca Developers

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the“Company” or“SKYX”), an award-winning advanced, safe, smart home and AI platform technology company with over 100 U.S. and global pending and issued patents, today announced that it has signed an agreement to supply its patented safe advanced and smart home technologies to Trump Towers Hyderabad, a landmark luxury residential development on Golden Mile Road in Kokapet, Hyderabad, India.

Trump Towers Hyderabad will feature two 65-storey towers rising approximately 800 feet and connected by a suspended sky bridge at the 28th floor. The development will include more than 450 residences, including 3.5- and 4.5-bedroom units and a collection of double-height simplex residences. Each residence is expected to include a private lift lobby and floor-to-ceiling glazing, with additional amenities located across a landscaped podium. The Trump Club will be located above the sky bridge, connecting the two towers with open views across the city.

During the course of the development, SKYX is expected to supply tens of thousands of units of its patented safe advanced and smart home plug & play technologies.

Hyderabad has developed into a major technology and innovation center in India, with a significant concentration of global technology companies and IT professionals. The project's location in Kokapet places it within one of the city's rapidly developing technology and residential corridors.









The 2.2 million-square-foot development is being jointly developed by IRA Realty and Tribeca Developers, prominent Indian real estate developers, and is expected to bring the Trump standard of luxury, design and service to one of Hyderabad's most prestigious locations.

Dr. Rama Raju Kanumuri, President of Brane Cognitive and President of Trump Towers Hyderabad, said:“Trump Towers Hyderabad stands as the definitive monument to this city's spectacular evolution as a global superpower of AI, disruptive technologies, and next-gen automation. This development holds the prestigious designation as The Trump Organization's largest luxury residential project in India. Perfectly situated in the premium Golden Mile in Kokapet, just across the newly unveiled Donald Trump Avenue which adjoins the US Consulate at Gachibowli, this project commands the absolute epicenter of what has indisputably become the Silicon Valley of the East with a workforce of over 1.3 million IT professionals operating within a few-mile radius. This corridor is the chosen home for the largest global campuses of tech titans like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Apple, establishing a massive live blueprint for intelligent cities. By fusing the unmatched prestige of the Trump brand with SKYX's pioneering engineering, we are delivering the future of smart homes to an intensely tech-addicted, forward-thinking populace. This flagship development proves that Hyderabad possesses the cutting-edge infrastructure and digital maturity to seamlessly blend architectural grandeur with cognitive, fully automated living.”

Narsi Reddy, Founder and Managing Director of IRA Realty, said:“Our partnership with SKYX Platforms is a defining milestone in IRA Realty's development group targeted quest to dominate the branded residences sector. When you build under a legendary global flag like Trump Towers, the brand equity mandates that your underlying engineering matches the world-class reputation on the door. We chose the branded residences path because modern luxury buyers aren't just buying square footage; they are investing in an uncompromised ecosystem of safety, global prestige, and lifestyle perfection. SKYX Platforms is a leading technology partner capable of honoring that premium brand promise. They deliver highly decorated infrastructure that has captured seven prestigious CES awards from the Consumer Technology Association and elite global tech publications.

SKYX's patented smart and safety system has secured historic inclusion in the U.S. National Electrical Code, NEC-NFPA, ANSI-NEMA and premier global Underwriters Laboratories (UL), which is critical for our domestic operations, as we align our execution with India's National Building Code (NBC) and ensure strict compliance under RERA. SKYX's systems provide an unprecedented baseline for electrical fire prevention. By embedding SKYX's weight-bearing, plug-and-play ceiling and wall receptacle systems directly into the structural skeleton during core construction, we are delivering the effortless operational excellence that global branded residence buyers expect. This collaboration establishes the definitive blueprint for our future. Moving forward, IRA Realty intends to lead with SKYX's advanced technology as a mandatory building standard across our entire upcoming pipeline of premium branded townships and commercial portfolios.”

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms, said:“Our collaboration on this premier development marks a historic milestone in our mission to establish SKYX Platforms as the new global standard for safe, intelligent infrastructure. For years, the international real estate market has treated smart home features as a fragmented collection of aftermarket gadgets. Through this partnership, we are proving that true digital living begins at the architectural level, anchored by foundational electrical safety. Our patented weight-bearing plug-and-play ceiling and wall receptacle systems are built to meet the most rigorous regulatory and building safety codes. By embedding our U.S.-certified innovations directly into the building's infrastructure, we are mitigating traditional electrical and fire hazards while creating an open, adaptable gateway for thousands of units of next-generation smart technology, ceiling lighting, climate fixtures, and environmental automation. We view this project as an ideal international stage to demonstrate how unified, code-compliant technology can elevate high-end residential real estate. By standardizing SKYX technology across a property of this caliber, we are providing residents with total flexibility, absolute peace of mind, and a truly seamless lifestyle-ultimately shaping the blueprint for how premium connected communities will be built worldwide.”

For more information about Trump Towers Hyderabad, click here: Trumptowersshyderabad.com

For a video demo of SKYX's technologies: Click Here

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced, safe, smart and AI platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent-pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“aim,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“can,”“could,”“continue,”“estimate,”“expect,”“evaluate,”“forecast,”“guidance,”“intend,”“likely,”“may,”“might,”“objective,”“ongoing,”“outlook,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“probable,”“project,”“seek,”“should,”“target,”“view,”“will,” or“would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company's reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies; the Company's ability to achieve positive cash flows; the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company's ability to capture market share; the Company's estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company's ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company's products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company's current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company's ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company's actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company's business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

...

Ronald A. Both

Encore Investor Relations

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at