SEALSQ Highlights Its Subsidiary IC'alps' Low-Power, Secure ASIC Design Expertise For Implantable And Connected Medical Devices

Featured in the DeviceMed Buyer's Guide 2026–2027, IC'Alps develops custom integrated circuits for medical technology applications where ultra-low-power operation, compact form factors, reliability and security are critical



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today highlighted the medical technology capabilities of IC'Alps, its Grenoble-based integrated circuit design subsidiary which SEALSQ acquired in August 2025. Featured in the DeviceMed Buyer's Guide 2026–2027, IC'Alps has been developing custom electronic solutions since 2018 for applications including smart ultrasound probes, implantable cardiac devices, Holter monitors, MEMS sensor control systems, intracranial pressure monitoring, X-Ray equipment, and brain-computer interfaces.

SEALSQ's acquisition of IC'Alps added custom ASIC design capabilities, strengthening the Company's ability to address specialized, high-value applications requiring high performance, ultra-low-power operation, miniaturization, reliability and, where applicable, advanced cybersecurity. Through its ISO 13485-certified design and supply expertise, IC'Alps works with medical-device developers to create application-specific integrated circuits, or ASICs, tailored to the requirements of each product. These capabilities can help customers address complex requirements for compact form factors, power efficiency, sensing, processing and system integration in implantable, wearable and connected medical devices.

The medical-device market represents a strategic application area for SEALSQ's expanding semiconductor and cybersecurity portfolio. As devices become smaller, more connected and more data-intensive, medical device developers require highly specialized electronics that combine reliable sensing and processing with power efficiency, miniaturization, traceability and, where applicable, security. IC'Alps' custom ASIC capabilities position SEALSQ to address these requirements across implantable, wearable and connected medical-device applications.

“Medical devices increasingly depend on custom electronics that deliver high performance while consuming very little power as few nanowatts,” said Carlos Moreira, Chairman and CEO of SEALSQ.“IC'Alps brings specialized design expertise to this field and helps customers develop technology tailored to the therapies their devices support. Importantly, IC'Alps also provides SEALSQ with a platform to combine advanced custom-chip design with our security expertise as connected medical devices face increasing cybersecurity requirements.”

“Every medical application presents a different engineering challenge,” said Jean-Luc Triouleyre, Managing Director and Co-Founder of IC'Alps.“Our teams work closely with customers to design integrated circuits that meet demanding requirements for performance, power efficiency and integration while complying with stringent quality standards such as the ISO 13485 and ISO 14971. In addition, we continuously monitor evolving regulatory requirements, including AFNOR Spec 2311, as well as the growing cybersecurity demands in connected Active Implantable Medical Devices (AIMDs), leveraging SEALSQ's expertise in cybersecurity”.

The opportunity extends across a growing medical electronics industry. Fortune Business Insights estimates that the global medical electronics market was valued at $10.68 billion in 2025 and projects that it will reach $16.73 billion by 2034. The Company believes demand for customized, power-efficient and secure electronics may be supported by the continued adoption of remote monitoring, connected-care platforms, advanced sensing, miniaturized devices and next-generation implantable technologies.

About IC'ALPS

IC'ALPS, a SEALSQ Company, is your one-stop-shop ASIC partner. Based in France (Grenoble and Toulouse), the company provides customers with a complete offering for Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) and Systems on Chip (SoC) development from circuit specification, mastering design in-house, up to the qualification, and the management of the entire production supply chain. Its 90+ engineers' areas of expertise include analogic, digital and mixed-signal circuits (sensor/MEMS interfaces, ultra-low power consumption, power management, high-resolution converters, high voltage, signal processing, ARM and RISC-V based multiprocessors architectures, hardware accelerators) on technologies from mature 0.18 μm down to advanced 1.8 nm, and from multiple foundries (TSMC, GlobalFoundries, Intel Foundry, X-FAB, ams-OSRAM, STMicroelectronics, UMC, DBH, etc.). The company is active worldwide in medical, automotive, industrial, IoT, AI, mil-aero and digital identity & security sectors. IC'ALPS is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, EN 9100:2018, Common Criteria certified, IATF 16949-ready, member of TSMC Design Center Alliance (DCA), GlobalFoundries GlobalSolutionsTM Partner, ams Osram Preferred Partner, X-FAB's partner network, Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Service and Value Chain Alliance (DSA+VCA) and DB HiTek.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.