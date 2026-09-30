Decoy Therapeutics To Present At The Small Cap Showcase

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEO Rick Pierce to deliver an investor presentation on Thursday, October 1 in New York

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decoy Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOY), a biotechnology company pioneering Designable Multi-Antivirals (D-MAVsTM), a new category of antivirals engineered to work across many viruses, today announced that Rick Pierce, Chief Executive Officer, will present at The Small Cap Showcase, taking place Thursday, October 1, 2026 in New York City.

Mr. Pierce will deliver a corporate overview and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Presenter: Rick Pierce, Chief Executive Officer of Decoy Therapeutics

Webcast:

More information:

Decoy designs peptide antivirals intended to work across many viruses rather than one drug for one virus. The Company's IMP3ACTTM platform pairs AI-enabled design with rapid synthesis and testing, and its lead program targets many respiratory viruses as it advances toward the clinic.

About The Small Cap Showcase

The Small Cap Showcase is a curated, single-day investor conference in New York City that brings together a limited group of roughly ten public small cap companies with institutional investors, family offices and professional investors. Kept intentionally small, the program includes company presentations, one-on-one meetings, fireside chats and networking, with an emphasis on building lasting relationships between companies and investors.

About Decoy Therapeutics, Inc.

Decoy Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DCOY) is a biotechnology company developing Designable Multi-Antivirals (D-MAVsTM) powered by its proprietary IMP3ACTTM platform. By combining generative AI structural design with advanced peptide-conjugate chemistry, Decoy creates single therapeutics that target conserved viral entry machinery across entire viral families. Decoy's pipeline includes programs targeting endemic coronaviruses (COVID-19, MERS), paramyxoviruses (RSV, hPIV, Nipah, Measles), and filoviruses (Ebola, Marburg). For more information, visit decoytx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding Decoy, including expected achievement of milestones for its lead asset and future prospects of Decoy. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of Decoy, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as“may,”“will,”“can,”“should,”“would,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“likely,”“believe,”“estimate,”“project,”“intend,” and other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the risk that the Company will not obtain sufficient financing to execute on their business plans and risks related to Decoy's products and development plans, including unanticipated issues with any IND application process and the potential of the IMP3ACTTM platform. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in its reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as revised or supplemented by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, Decoy's actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected.

Business Development Contact:

Peter Marschel, Chief Business Officer

Email: ... | Phone: 617-943-6305

Media Relations Contact:

Tara Mulloy, TMC Studio

Email: ... | Phone: 978-855-5219