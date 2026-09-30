Loblaw Statement On Minimum Advertised Pricing Policy Investigation By Competition Bureau

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRAMPTON, Ontario, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loblaw Companies Limited applauds the Competition Bureau's decision to investigate the use of minimum advertised pricing policies. These policies are employed by some of the world's largest global consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and can serve to constrain retailers from advertising lower grocery prices, ultimately impacting grocery costs for Canadians.

We also support the Competition Bureau's comprehensive review of competition across the entire food supply chain which is critical to better understand all major factors driving the cost of food for Canadians.

At Loblaw, we know affordability remains a key concern for many customers. Between promotions, PC Optimum offers, our strong control brands and our investments in discount banners, we are committed to ​working to help Canadians manage their household budgets and do our part to reduce pressure on grocery costs.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited is a Canadian public company incorporated in 1956 and is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. The Company's continuing retail operations are comprised of several operating segments and now represent the only reportable segment due to the similar nature of the products and services offered. All material operations are carried out in Canada. The segment consists primarily of corporate and franchise-owned retail food and Associate-owned drug stores and e-commerce platforms, and includes in-store pharmacies, healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, other general merchandise, wireless products and services, logistics services, retail media and the PC OptimumTM loyalty program. The Company also provided credit card and everyday banking services and insurance brokerage services through its PC Financial business, until its sale to EQB Inc. on July 1, 2026. PC Financial's results, net of intersegment eliminations, have been presented separately as discontinued operations in the Company's current and comparative results.

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