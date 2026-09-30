Project MEND Uses Steramist To Safely Disinfect Medical Equipment For Reuse

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.(“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced Project MEND, a San Antonio-based nonprofit that refurbishes and redistributes used medical equipment to people with disabilities and limited financial resources, has implemented SteraMist iHP. The system has helped Project MEND's team disinfect reusable durable medical equipment (DME), including wheelchairs, walkers, hospital beds and mobility aids, before it is returned to service for a new recipient.

Every piece of equipment that comes through Project MEND has a previous owner, and many recipients are older adults, children or individuals with compromised health who depend on that equipment being fully clean before it enters their home. SteraMist meets that need by reaching the frames, wheels, upholstery and hard-to-access joints of mobility equipment without damaging vinyl, foam, electronics or metal components, a fit well suited to the wide range of equipment Project MEND handles daily.

“Every wheelchair, walker and hospital bed we redistribute has to meet the same standard of safety as new equipment. SteraMist iHP gives our team a faster, more thorough way to disinfect equipment before it reaches the families who need it,” said Dexter Moon, COO at Project MEND.

Project MEND introduced SteraMist to community members at the Houston Ability Expo earlier this year, where SteraMist disinfection was demonstrated alongside Project MEND's inventory of refurbished wheelchairs and mobility devices.

“Project MEND has been an exceptional partner,” said Brittany Buchman, Vice President of Marketing at TOMI Environmental Solutions.“They've showcased SteraMist at multiple conferences this year, helping build awareness across their community. We are continuing that work together through additional initiatives, because every durable medical equipment (DME) provider should know how SteraMist can help them safeguard the people they serve.”

Founded in 1992 and incorporated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 1993, Project MEND, short for Medical Equipment Network for those with Disabilities, has spent more than three decades refurbishing and redistributing donated medical equipment across the San Antonio community. In 2024 alone, the organization served 2,683 clients and distributed 6,244 pieces of equipment, including wheelchairs, power chairs, walkers, hospital beds, Hoyer lifts, scooters, shower chairs, rollators, commodes, trapezes and tub transfer benches, while keeping an estimated 74 tons of scrap metal out of area landfills.

The same SteraMist iHP science used to disinfect operating rooms, cleanrooms and ambulances is now helping ensure that a second-hand wheelchair or hospital bed can be trusted as being as safe as the day it first left the factory.

About TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company providing environmental disinfection and bio-decontamination solutions through manufacturing, sales, and licensing of its Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT®) platform. Developed under a defense grant with DARPA, BIT® utilizes low-percentage hydrogen peroxide to produce ionized hydrogen peroxide (iHP®) fog. SteraMist® products serve hospitals, laboratories, government and military installations, cruise ships, office buildings, schools, restaurants, food processing facilities, and residences, delivering protection against a broad range of bacteria, viruses, mold, mycotoxins, and biological and chemical warfare agents. For additional information, please visit or contact us at ....

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