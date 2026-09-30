Shohei Ohtani And Chandler Bats Announce Global Bat Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New premium bat platform will serve players from youth baseball to the Major Leagues

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shohei Ohtani and Chandler Bats are partnering to create a new global bat line built for players at every level of the game, from youth athletes to Major League players.

The new platform will be built around one standard: mastery through process. Combining Chandler's reputation as one of the premier wood bat manufacturers in baseball with Ohtani's personal standards for feel, balance, consistency, and preparation, the line will focus on quality, innovation, and advanced design.

In the coming weeks, the collection will launch with a limited release of 1,000 SO17.4 wood bats, built to Ohtani's exact game-model specifications, not simply as a collector's piece. To honor Ohtani's heritage and connection with fans in Japan, 500 will be reserved for the Japanese market, with the remaining 500 available as the World Edition. Each bat will include PSA authentication and a certificate of authenticity, individual serial numbering, and premium collector packaging, reflecting the significance of the limited release. Fans and collectors can sign up now on Chandler's website to be notified when the SO17.4 becomes available and receive purchase details ahead of the release. From there, the platform will expand into a next-generation composite and aluminum bat line for amateur players and a series of training tools designed to help athletes develop and reach their highest potential.

Unlike a traditional endorsement, Ohtani will be directly involved in the vision, design, and refinement of the product line, working alongside Chandler's craftsmen, engineers, and product development team. The goal is to create bats and training products that reflect how Ohtani approaches the game: disciplined, detailed, and process-driven.

“I'm looking forward to creating something truly different, bats and training tools that reflect how I think about the game and preparation,” said Shohei Ohtani.“Chandler is the perfect company to partner with because of their focus on detail, innovation, and quality. Together, we want to provide players of all ages with products built to help them perform at their highest level.”

The partnership marks the beginning of a long-term global platform designed to raise the standard across wood, aluminum, and composite bats. The line will expand carefully over time into non-wood bats, training tools, youth models, and international markets, with each product built to meet the same premium standard before it reaches players.

“The objective is not simply to make more bats,” said Chandler CEO Ben Chase.“We strive to build a premium performance line that establishes a new benchmark for what players should expect from their equipment.”

Sign up at ChandlerBats.com/SO17 to be notified when the SO17.4 Limited Edition becomes available and receive purchase details. For more information about Chandler, visit ChandlerBats.com or follow on LinkedIn.

About Chandler Bats

Chandler Bats is a premier manufacturer of precision-engineered wood baseball bats trusted by professional and amateur players worldwide. Known for its uncompromising quality and billet selection process, Chandler serves athletes at every level of the game.

Media Contact:

Melanie du Mont, SASSO

...

Cell: 757.803.3722

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







