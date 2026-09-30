Ten Gold Mine Workers Trapped Underground In Afghanistan's Takhar

Naqibullah Masrour, head of the media and public relations office of the Takhar police, said the workers became trapped while carrying out mining activities inside the underground section of the mine. Local authorities and security personnel have been dispatched to the site to assess the situation and coordinate the rescue operation.

Takhar officials said Governor Samiullah Hizbullah, provincial police chief Musa Kalim Abul Nasr and other officials were also present at the site to oversee efforts to rescue the trapped workers.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the exact cause of the incident or provided information on the workers' health conditions. No official figures on possible deaths, injuries or damage have been released. Officials said further information would be provided after the situation is assessed and details are confirmed.

The incident occurred in an area with a history of gold-mining activity. Afghanistan's Ministry of Mines and Petroleum lists Samti among Takhar's gold-bearing areas.

Gold mining in Chah Ab has also previously been linked to disputes between local residents and mining companies. In January, clashes connected to gold-mining operations left several people dead and wounded, according to local sources. Residents have raised concerns about access to water, environmental impacts, employment and the distribution of benefits from mining activities.

Mining accidents in Afghanistan have repeatedly raised concerns about safety in underground operations. A 2023 accident in Chah Ab involving workers travelling to a gold mine killed 17 people, according to reports.

Rescue teams now face the challenge of reaching the trapped workers while ensuring that the underground mine remains safe for rescuers. The condition of the 10 workers remains unclear, and the outcome of the rescue operation has not yet been reported.