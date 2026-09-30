Atlas HXM Named A 'Leader' In Nelsonhall's 2026 Global EOR Services NEAT Evaluation For The Fifth Consecutive Year

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Atlas HXM recognized among the highest-rated vendors for delivering immediate benefit to clients

- Rebecca CroucherCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Atlas HXM, a global Employer of Record (EOR ) and Agent of Record (AOR ) provider, today announced that it has been named a Leader in NelsonHall's 2026 Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for Global EOR Services in the Overall market segment. This is the fifth consecutive year Atlas HXM has earned Leader status, with the company placed among the highest-rated vendors for delivering immediate benefit to clients.NelsonHall's NEAT assesses vendors on two measures: their ability to deliver immediate benefit to clients, and their ability to meet future client requirements. Leaders show high capability relative to their peers on both. The 2026 evaluation assessed 15 global EOR providers.“Atlas HXM's position as a Leader in the 2026 Global EOR NEAT reflects its comprehensive compliance and service quality, achieved without relying on in-country partners,” said Jeanine Crane-Thompson, Principal HR Analyst at NelsonHall.“By expanding its core capabilities to include contingent labor, hourly roles, and AOR engagements, Atlas HXM is moving beyond transactional hiring to strategically address complex global mobility and labor arbitrage in challenging international markets. This broader focus on organizational benefits and employee development demonstrates its ability to deliver immediate value to its clients.”NelsonHall's evaluation also highlighted:* A 100% direct EOR model. Atlas HXM employs through its own directly owned in-country entities, with no reliance on third-party partners.* In-house legal and compliance expertise. Dedicated legal resources monitor legislative change across HR compliance, statutory and voluntary benefits, and international immigration.* Direct human engagement alongside technology. Clients and employees work directly with Atlas HXM's in-country personnel as well as the Atlas HXM platform.* Recent platform enhancements focused on scalability, automation, and data transparency. These include self-service onboarding, bulk time-and-attendance uploads, and multi-entity payroll previews that let clients review and validate costs before invoicing.“Being named a Leader for the fifth year running means a great deal to us, and what matters most is where NelsonHall rated us highest: delivering immediate benefit to our clients,” said Rebecca Croucher, Chief Growth Officer at Atlas HXM.“Companies expanding globally don't have time for a provider that needs a year to get it right. They need employees hired, paid, and supported correctly from day one. That's why we built a fully direct model with compliance designed into every step, and real people in-country who know the local rules. This year, we've invested heavily into our platform with features like updated insights and agentic chat to enable our clients to make faster, better-informed decisions as they grow. It's the same combination of expertise and technology that got us here, built for what's coming next.”Over the coming year, Atlas HXM will continue investing in its platform and service. Planned work includes updated insights to support country and regional expansion decisions, agentic chat in self-service onboarding and offboarding, broader workflow automation, and scalable onboarding for growing global teams.

Lisa Spathis

Atlas HXM

+1 847-970-0006

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Atlas HXM Named a 'Leader' in NelsonHall's 2026 Global EOR Services NEAT Evaluation for the Fifth Consecutive Year News Provided By Atlas HXM September 30, 2026, 12:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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