Airless Tires Market To Reach USD 18.71 Bn By 2031 At A 4% CAGR, Driven By Rising Adoption, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Asia-Pacific dominates the airless tires market, driven by rising EV adoption, urbanization, and demand for durable, puncture-resistant tires.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the airless tires market size is projected to grow from USD 15.34 billion in 2026 to USD 18.71 billion by 2031, registering a 4.05% CAGR during 2026–2031. Market growth is supported by increasing interest in airless tire technology across electric vehicles, defense mobility platforms, mining fleets, and micromobility applications. The shift from prototype development toward commercial deployment is also creating opportunities for manufacturers. At the same time, higher production costs and certification requirements for high-speed applications may limit broader adoption. Developments in materials and 3-D printed lattice structures are also contributing to ongoing product development within the market.Airless Tires Market Trends and DriversMining Sector Seeks to Reduce Tire DowntimeMining operations are showing growing interest in airless tire solutions as tire-related downtime can affect productivity and operating costs. The sector is also placing greater focus on predictive maintenance and tire recycling, with Michelin's Chile facility processing around 30,000 tons of earthmover tires annually. These developments are supporting demand for durable and longer-lasting tire solutions across mining applications.EV OEMs Drive Demand for Puncture-Resistant Tire SolutionsEV manufacturers are increasingly exploring airless tires to reduce puncture-related issues while supporting vehicle weight and space requirements. OEM testing is helping advance commercial adoption, while the durability and maintenance benefits of non-pneumatic designs are strengthening their appeal for electric vehicle platforms.Airless Tires Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsFebruary 2026: Researchers published a study on the multi-objective optimization of non-pneumatic passenger car tires. The study used finite-element modeling, machine learning, and optimization algorithms to improve stiffness, durability, and vibration performance of spoke-based airless tire designsMarch 2026: Michelin received recognition at Tire Technology Expo 2026 for its Lunar Airless Wheel (MiLAW), an airless wheel developed for future lunar rover applications. The design combines airless structures, high-tech polymers, and advanced manufacturing processes, including 3D printing, to withstand extreme lunar conditionsAirless Tires Market Share by RegionNorth America's airless tires market is supported by defense applications, advanced research capabilities, and growing interest in recyclable tire designs. OEM testing and industry partnerships are also helping strengthen market development, although higher initial costs remain a challenge.Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key region for the airless tires market, supported by government EV initiatives, a strong automotive manufacturing base, and growing activity from regional tire manufacturers. China's extensive tire industry also supports production scale and market expansion.“Airless tires market estimates are grounded in clearly defined scope, primary and secondary research, and cross-checks against supply, trade, and company data. Annual updates and validation help maintain a consistent baseline for executive planning as published estimates vary.” says, Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.Airless Tires Industry SegmentationBy Vehicle TypePassenger VehiclesCommercial VehiclesOff-Road VehiclesTwo-WheelerPower Sports (ATV/UTV, Snowmobile)By MaterialRubberPlasticComposite ElastomersBy Manufacturing Technology3-D Printed LatticeMolded Spoke WebLayered HoneycombBy Sales ChannelOEMAftermarketThe Airless Tires Market Research Report is also available in the following languages:Japanese:French:German:Spanish:Portuguese:Airless Tires Industry CompaniesMichelin GroupGoodyear Tire & Rubber Co.Continental AGHankook Tire & Technology GroupBridgestone CorporationTrelleborg ABToyo Tire CorporationAmerityre CorporationTannus LtdPolaris Inc. (Resilient Technologies)Kenda Rubber Industrial Co.Marathon Industries Inc.SMART Tire CompanyExplore More Industry Research Reports by Mordor IntelligenceElectric Vehicle Market Size: The Electric Vehicle Market is projected to grow from USD 0.77 trillion in 2026 to USD 1.34 trillion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.68% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing adoption of electric mobility, rising demand for low-emission transportation, supportive government policies and incentives, expanding charging infrastructure, and continued advancements in electric vehicle technologies.Luxury Car Market Share: The Luxury Car Market is projected to grow from USD 603.29 billion in 2026 to USD 817.94 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by rising disposable incomes, increasing demand for premium vehicles, growing consumer preference for advanced comfort and safety features, and the integration of connected and electric technologies in luxury cars.Get More insights on Luxury car Market:Golf Cart Market Trends: The Golf Cart Market is projected to grow from USD 2.44 billion in 2026 to USD 3.24 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing demand for convenient low-speed transportation, rising adoption of electric golf carts, expanding use across resorts and recreational facilities, and growing interest in sustainable mobility solutions.About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

Jignesh Thakkar

Mordor Intelligence Private Limited

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Airless Tires Market to Reach USD 18.71 Bn by 2031 at a 4% CAGR, Driven by Rising Adoption, Says Mordor Intelligence News Provided By MI Intelligence INC September 30, 2026, 12:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Technology, World & Regional



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