King's College Hospital London - Dubai Breaks Ground On Major Hospital Expansion

Phase 2 expansion will increase the hospital to 200 beds and further develop specialist and complex care services in Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Phase 2 expansion will increase the hospital to 200 beds and further develop specialist and complex care services in DubaiKing's College Hospital London - Dubai has officially broken ground on the next phase of its Dubai Hills hospital expansion. This marks a landmark moment in the hospital's ongoing growth and its specialist healthcare services in the UAE.The groundbreaking ceremony took place on 23 September at King's College Hospital London - Dubai Hills Hospital, formally marking the commencement of the hospital expansion.Among those attending were H.E. Mr. Ahmed Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of King's College Hospital London - Dubai; Ms. Kimberley Pierce, CEO of King's College Hospital London - Dubai; Mr. Roy Clarke, Chief Financial Officer of King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust; and Mr. Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Board Vice Chairman of King's College Hospital London - Dubai, along with senior representatives from the board of King's College Hospital London – Dubai, King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and King's Commercial.Scheduled for completion in 2028, the expansion will increase the hospital's capacity to 200 beds, adding further medical, surgical and critical care capacity.The expansion comes as King's College Hospital Dubai continues to grow its capabilities in complex and highly specialised care, with the additional capacity allowing the hospital to further develop services and care for a growing number of patients from the UAE and wider region.H.E. Mr. Ahmed Humaid Al Tayer said:“When we opened King's College Hospital Dubai, our ambition was to bring the quality and clinical expertise associated with King's in London closer to patients here in the UAE. Today marks the next stage of that vision. This expansion will allow us to care for more patients, develop more specialised services and continue investing in the expertise and facilities that Dubai needs as it grows.”The expansion also builds on King's College Hospital Dubai's longstanding relationship with King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London, supporting the continued development of specialist and complex care in Dubai.For patients, the expansion will mean greater capacity and further development of specialist services within the hospital.Ms. Kimberley Pierce said:“This expansion is ultimately about what we can offer our patients. With the addition of radiation oncology, we will be able to provide an even more complete cancer care pathway at King's College Hospital Dubai, supporting patients from diagnosis through treatment and ongoing care within one hospital. This next phase gives us the space, infrastructure and capacity to continue that growth and deliver more advanced care here in Dubai.”Mr. Roy Clarke said:“It is a real pleasure to be here in Dubai to mark this next stage in the hospital's development. What has been built here over the past several years is impressive, not simply in terms of scale, but in the breadth and complexity of care now being provided. It will create the capacity for King's College Hospital Dubai to care for more patients and further develop its specialist services. We are very pleased to support our colleagues in Dubai as they take this next phase forward.”The Phase 2 development represents the next stage in King's College Hospital Dubai's growth, supporting its commitment to expanding access to advanced, multidisciplinary healthcare for patients in the UAE and wider region.About King's College Hospital London - DubaiKing's College Hospital London - Dubai is part of King's College Hospital London, a world-renowned teaching hospital with more than 180 years of clinical excellence. Established in the UAE in 2017, King's delivers British standards of preventive, multidisciplinary, and evidence-based care through a 100-bed multi-specialty hospital at Dubai Hills Estate, advanced medical centers across Dubai, and dedicated specialty clinics.The long-standing relationship between King's and the UAE dates back to 1979, when a donation from His Highness Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan supported the creation of the King's Liver Research Centre in London, now one of the world's leading liver centers. Today, King's College Hospital Dubai is home to Dubai's only liver transplant centre and has established Centers of Excellence in Breast Treatment, Endoscopy, Orthopedics, Surgical Proctology, and Spine Surgery.King's College Hospital London - Dubai offers a comprehensive range of services from primary care to complex tertiary treatment, supported by largely UK-trained consultants working within an integrated, multidisciplinary care model. For more information, visit kingscollegehospitaldubai.About King's College Hospital NHS Foundation TrustKing's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is one of the UK's largest and busiest teaching Trusts.It is recognised internationally for its work in liver disease and transplantation, neurosciences, cardiology, haemato oncology, fetal medicine, stroke and major trauma.Our hospitals include King's College Hospital (Denmark Hill), Princess Royal University Hospital (PRUH), and Orpington Hospital. We also provide some services at Beckenham Beacon and Queen Mary's Hospital, Sidcup. We provide care to 1.5 million patients in Southwark, Lambeth, Bromley, Bexley, Lewisham and elsewhere in south-east London and parts of Kent.In June 2026, we launched our new strategy for 2026-31. Our vision is to transform healthcare, and we have agreed six strategic ambitions to help us improve care for patients, and the working lives of our staff.Our six strategic ambitions are delivering high-quality patient care; creating a great place to work; leading pioneering research, innovation and education; building strong and successful partnerships; providing timely and efficient care; and ensuring long-term financial sustainability.King's CommercialKing's Commercial (KCH Management Ltd) is the wholly owned commercial arm of King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, established in 2007 to develop and manage both national and international commercial ventures.King's Commercial's portfolio includes the development of healthcare facilities in international markets.For media inquiries, please contact:King's College Hospital London - Dubai Media Relations

Ammar Harb

King's College Hospital Dubai

+971 55 684 1482

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King's College Hospital London - Dubai Breaks Ground on Major Hospital Expansion News Provided By King's College Hospital Dubai September 30, 2026, 12:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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