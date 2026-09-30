Lauren Bohanan, Recognized By Influential Women, Guides Families Through Complex Senior Care Decisions

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Living Advisor Combines Industry Expertise, Compassion, And Strong Relationships To Support Families Across Oklahoma CityOklahoma City, Oklahoma – Lauren Bohanan, Senior Living Advisor, CDP with Next Level Senior Advisors in the Oklahoma City Metropolitan Area, is dedicated to helping families navigate some of the most complex and emotional decisions surrounding senior care. Through compassionate, family-centered advisement, she helps individuals explore assisted living, memory care, independent living, long-term care, and in-home care options while ensuring that families feel informed and supported throughout the process.Lauren's approach is grounded in relationship-building, clear communication, and a genuine commitment to helping others. She understands that choosing care for a loved one can be overwhelming, particularly when decisions must be made quickly. By listening carefully to each family's circumstances and helping them understand their available options, she works to provide guidance that is both practical and personalized.Her professional experience spans more than a decade across healthcare, nonprofit, and senior services. Before joining Next Level Senior Advisors, Lauren held leadership and sales positions with organizations including American Red Cross and Oklahoma Blood Institute. These roles allowed her to develop extensive experience in account management, outreach, training, networking, and community engagement.Lauren also held senior living leadership positions with Legend Senior Living, where she developed a strong track record of improving occupancy, training teams, and establishing referral networks. These experiences provided her with an in-depth understanding of the senior living industry and the relationships that help families access appropriate care.Today, Lauren draws on that experience while serving as an advocate for families during difficult transitions. She attributes her professional success to building strong relationships, maintaining a genuine commitment to helping others, and remaining present when families need support. Patience, persistence, networking, and adaptability have also played important roles in her development.Lauren believes that continued learning and connection are essential in an industry that can be unpredictable. Throughout her career, she has focused on expanding her professional network, learning from others, and adapting to the changing needs of the families she serves.Rather than identifying one specific mentor as the source of her career guidance, Lauren credits the relationships she has developed throughout the senior living industry with providing valuable insight and ongoing learning. Connections with healthcare professionals, senior living leaders, and referral partners have helped her continue developing professionally while strengthening her understanding of the field.For women entering the senior living industry, Lauren emphasizes patience and self-compassion, particularly during the first year. She encourages young professionals to actively build connections, use LinkedIn and social media to establish their professional presence, attend networking groups and luncheons, and consistently market themselves. She also stresses the importance of filling their pipeline while remaining authentic and allowing themselves time to grow into the industry.Lauren recognizes that senior living advisement can be demanding because families may need assistance at any hour, particularly when facing urgent or emotional transitions. At the same time, she sees meaningful opportunities in helping families navigate an increasingly complex range of senior care choices. As the aging population grows, knowledgeable advisors who can offer personalized guidance and advocacy remain an important resource for families.At the heart of Lauren's work are compassion, service, integrity, flexibility, and relationship-building. She places a strong emphasis on honesty, responsiveness, empathy, respect, perseverance, and a solid work ethic. Her goal is to help families identify care solutions that meet their needs while easing some of the burden that can accompany difficult senior care decisions.Lauren holds a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Arizona State University and is a Certified Dementia Practitioner. Combining her academic background, senior living experience, and commitment to service, she continues to support families throughout the Oklahoma City Metropolitan Area with knowledgeable guidance and a compassionate approach.Learn More about Lauren Bohanan:Through her Influential Women profile, , or through Next Level Senior Advisors,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Lauren Bohanan, Recognized By Influential Women, Guides Families Through Complex Senior Care Decisions News Provided By Influential Women September 30, 2026, 12:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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