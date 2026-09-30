Branching Minds Is #3 On Fortune's 2026 Best Workplaces In Education & Trainingtm List

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- Abigail Woodworth, Chief People and Impact OfficerNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Branching Minds, a leading K-12 education technology company providing MTSS, student support, and student safety software, has been named to Fortune's 2026 Best Workplaces in Education & TrainingTM list, ranking #3. The recognition is produced by Great Place to Workand is based entirely on confidential employee feedback, making it one of the most credible and authentic workplace honors in the country.This is the fourth workplace recognition Branching Minds has earned in 2026. In February, the company was recertified as a Great Place to Work, with 97% of employees affirming that Branching Minds is a great place to work - compared to 57% at a typical U.S. company. In June, it was named to Fortune's Best Workplaces in New YorkTM list for the second consecutive year. In August, it ranked #8 nationally on Fortune's 2026 Best Small WorkplacesTM list, also for the second year running."Being recognized so highly by our own industry means the world to us," said Maya Gat, co-founder and CEO. "The work we do for educators is demanding, and it only works if the people doing it feel supported. I'm endlessly grateful to our Branchers for building a place where that's true.""Earning the highest B Corp impact score of any educational support company globally validates that the policies and practices embedded in our deeply mission-driven culture hold up to rigorous outside scrutiny," said Abigail Woodworth, Chief People and Impact Officer. "This tells us something I care about even more - that our Branchers are living those practices as real care and real support for each other and our customers.”Branching Minds fosters a flexible, remote work environment rooted in values including equity, growth, joyfulness, collaboration, and empathy - supporting teams to do meaningful work while staying deeply connected to one another and to the communities they serve.To be eligible for Fortune's Best Workplaces in Education & TrainingTM, companies must be Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM and operate primarily within the education and training industry. Rankings are determined entirely by employee responses to the Trust IndexTM survey, which measures the consistency and equity of the workplace experience across all roles and demographics. The methodology ensures that recognition reflects the full employee experience, not just those at the top of the organization.This recognition is the latest in a series of accolades reflecting Branching Minds' commitment to excellence for its team, its customers, and the communities it serves. Recent highlights include:-- Fortune's 2026 Best Small WorkplacesTM: ranked #8 nationally, second consecutive year-- Fortune's Best Workplaces in New YorkTM (2026): second consecutive year, ranked No. 21-- Great Place to WorkCertificationTM (2026–2027): 97% of employees say Branching Minds is a great place to work-- 2026 CODiE Awards: Best Collaborative Solution for Teachers and Best Productivity and Workflow Tool for Teachers-- 2026 EdTech Awards: Best Personalized Learning Solution and Visionary Leadership Award (Maya Gat)-- Certified B Corporationrecertification (2025) with an impact score of 137.6 - the highest in the world in the education support industryAbout Branching MindsBranching Minds empowers educators with a system-level MTSS (Multi-Tiered System of Supports) platform that unifies student support, student safety, and academic and behavioral interventions in one connected system. Since 2013, the company has helped schools organize interventions, monitor student progress, and strengthen student support and student safety practices, improving outcomes for over 2 million students. Learn more at branchingminds.About Fortune Best Workplaces in Education & TrainingTM and Great Place to WorkGreat Place to Workis the global authority on workplace culture. Each year, it surveys millions of employees worldwide and uses those insights to identify the best workplaces in the country in partnership with Fortune. To earn a spot on the Best Workplaces in Education & TrainingTM list, companies must be Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM and receive outstanding scores on the Trust IndexTM survey across all employee groups. The list recognizes organizations where every employee, regardless of role, identity, or background, can thrive. Visit greatplacetowork to learn more.

Abigail Woodworth

Branching Minds

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Branching Minds is #3 on Fortune's 2026 Best Workplaces in Education & TrainingTM List News Provided By Branching Minds September 30, 2026, 12:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Technology, World & Regional



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