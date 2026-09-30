Liqtech Qureflowtm Expected To Enable More Than 95% Wastewater Recovery At WWIS's New Texas Facility

LiqTech

LiqTech - QureFlow Water System

BALLERUP, DENMARK, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LiqTech International, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIQT), a clean technology company specializing in advanced ceramic filtration solutions, will support wastewater reuse at the new Water Works Industrial Services, LLC (“WWIS”) facility in Freeport, Texas, with its QureFlowTM QF-6 ceramic membrane filtration system. The QF-6 system is expected to recover more than 95% of the incoming wastewater for reuse as wash water, helping reduce freshwater consumption and wastewater disposal volumes.WWIS cleans industrial equipment from facilities across the Texas Gulf Coast region, including heat exchangers, tower trays, mesh pads, vane packs and other process equipment. Intensive cleaning removes contaminants such as scale and oil residue, generating wastewater whose composition varies depending on the equipment being cleaned and the materials removed.The cleaning process requires a substantial supply of freshwater and generates significant wastewater volumes. WWIS is incorporating LiqTech's solution into the original design of its new facility to return most of the treated water to the wash-water supply. The company already has experience using ceramic ultrafiltration at its facility in Geismar, Louisiana.The QF-6 system is expected to treat an estimated incoming wastewater feed flow of 150–200 U.S. gallons per minute. WWIS has not yet established the average feed rate. The filtered water, or permeate, will be returned directly to the wash-water supply for reuse in the cleaning process. Removing suspended solids before reuse is also expected to reduce the risk of particles plugging the nozzles used in the washing equipment.“The equipment we clean brings different contaminants into our wash water, so we need treatment that can handle that variability and make the water suitable for reuse,” said Brett Bourne, Chemical & Environmental Processes Manager at Water Works Industrial Services.“Price, delivery time and technical capabilities all informed our selection of QureFlow. By returning treated water to our washing operations, we expect to reduce our freshwater requirements and the amount of wastewater we need to dispose of, while reducing the risk of solids blocking our wash nozzles.”“Industrial equipment cleaning creates wastewater that can change significantly from one job to the next, so reliable filtration is essential to making water reuse practical,” said Fei Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer of LiqTech.“The WWIS project shows how our QureFlow platform can be incorporated into a new facility's water-management design to support repeated reuse. We see the potential for this installation to demonstrate the QF-6's capabilities in similar industrial applications across the Gulf Coast.”LiqTech first announced the order in August 2026. The WWIS application supports the company's strategy of expanding its standardized QureFlowTM platform beyond produced water treatment into industrial applications where wastewater variability, operational reliability and water reuse are key requirements.*************************************************************************************************************About LiqTech International, Inc.LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems for liquid and gas applications. Founded in 2000, LiqTech's patented silicon carbide (SiC) membrane technology is designed to treat the most challenging fluids in commercial swimming pools, marine water treatment, industrial and municipal water treatment, and oil and gas applications.For more information, please visit .Follow LiqTech on LinkedIn:Follow LiqTech on X: LiqTech (@LiqTech) / XForward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains“forward-looking statements.” Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures we make in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation, and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.Company ContactSusan Keegan ElleskovHead of Marketing+45 3131 5941...Investor ContactRobert A. BlumLytham Partners(602) 889-9700...

Shreyasi Bhaumik

BCM Public Relations Ltd.

+44 20 3965 7410

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LiqTech QureFlowTM Expected to Enable More Than 95% Wastewater Recovery at WWIS's New Texas Facility News Provided By BCM Public Relations September 30, 2026, 12:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Waste Management



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