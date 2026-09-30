SDLC Corp's Pulastya AI Answers Customer Calls On Existing Twilio Numbers

Illustration of an AI voice agent answering a business call, with staff available for handoff.

A service business kept its phone numbers while the AI voice agent answered routine inquiries, captured caller details, and passed requests to staff.

BATAVIA, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SDLC Corp has documented a live deployment of Pulastya AI in which a service-based business connected its existing Twilio phone numbers to an AI voice agent for inbound customer inquiries. The business kept the numbers its callers already used while adding a way to answer routine questions and capture requests when staff were occupied.The work began with the calls the business received most often. The team identified common inquiry types, prepared approved FAQs and service documents, and decided which requests should go to a person. It then connected Twilio and OpenAI to Pulastya AI and tested conversations in a browser before directing live calls to the agent.When a customer calls, the voice agent identifies the reason for the inquiry during the conversation. It can answer questions covered by the approved business information and collect details needed for a service request or follow-up. If the request needs an employee, the platform can transfer the call with the conversation context already captured.This setup addresses a practical concern for teams considering voice AI: adopting it should not require customers to learn a new phone number or leave employees without a role in the process. In this deployment, the existing numbers remained the entry point. The AI handled the initial routine work, while staff remained available for requests requiring personal attention or judgment.After launch, the business could review call records, transcripts, summaries, and follow-up needs in a dashboard. That review gives the team a way to check what the agent handled and refine its approved information and routing rules over time. SDLC Corp has not published independently verified time-saving or conversion results for this specific call flow.The Pulastya AI product page explains how businesses can connect their own Twilio and OpenAI accounts and test an agent before sending live calls to it. SDLC Corp's implementation case study describes the service-business deployment and its call-management workflow.

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Sam Symonds

SDLC Corp

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SDLC Corp's Pulastya AI Answers Customer Calls on Existing Twilio Numbers News Provided By SDLC Corp September 30, 2026, 12:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Science, Technology



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