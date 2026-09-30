Loyalty Juggernaut Wins 2026 Martech Breakthrough Award As GRAVTY® Redefines Loyalty As An Enterprise Growth Engine

Selected from over 4,000 nominations worldwide, GRAVTY® earns platform of the year honors in the 9th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Loyalty Juggernaut, creator of GRAVTY, the world's leading cloud-native enterprise growth platform, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, taking home "Referral Marketing Platform of the Year" honors. The recognition arrives as Loyalty Juggernaut continues to push the industry to transform loyalty from a marketing program into an enterprise growth engine, and it validates the platform capabilities driving that shift.MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global marketing technology industry, conducts one of the deepest evaluations of the martech landscape each year. The 2026 program drew more than 4,000 nominations from companies around the world, with winners selected through a rigorous process of review, scoring, and analysis. Loyalty Juggernaut joins a 2026 winner class that includes Adobe, Klaviyo, Contentful, Sprinklr, and other leaders across advertising, sales, and marketing technology.The award recognizes one of the fastest-growing dimensions of the GRAVTYplatform: the ability for brands to scale acquisition through their own members. Referrals turn a loyalty program's most engaged customers into a trusted, low-cost growth channel, converting advocacy into measurable enrollment and revenue. Within GRAVTY, referral capabilities operate alongside the platform's full engagement engine, including real-time transaction processing, identity-driven personalization, partner ecosystem management, and agentic AI, so that every referred member enters a program built to deepen value from the first interaction.This is the thesis behind Loyalty Juggernaut's enterprise growth engine positioning. Loyalty is no longer a cost center that issues points. It is the connective tissue between a brand and its customers, and the data, identity, and engagement infrastructure it creates can power acquisition, retention, partner monetization, and new revenue lines across the enterprise. Member-driven referrals are one of the clearest proof points: growth generated not by media spend, but by the program itself."The value of a referral is not the enrollment alone; it is the relationship that follows. GRAVTYbrings referral into the same operating engine as personalization and engagement, giving loyalty teams the ability to turn advocacy into measurable growth over time. MarTech Breakthrough is recognizing not just a feature, but a more complete model for how loyalty can grow the enterprise. Congratulations to the Juggernaut team!"Sharifah Afrini, Head of Operations at GalaxyJoy"This recognition from MarTech Breakthrough affirms what we hear from brands every day. The programs that win are the ones that stop treating loyalty as a marketing expense and start treating it as growth infrastructure. When your most loyal members become your most effective acquisition channel, loyalty is no longer a program. It is an engine, and GRAVTYwas built to power it."Shyam Shah, CEO of Loyalty Juggernaut"Most brands spend heavily to acquire customers, then spend again to keep them. The strategic breakthrough is realizing those are not two budgets; they are one flywheel. Every capability we build into GRAVTY, from our patented visual rules engine to agentic AI, exists to compound that flywheel. This award recognizes the innovation, but the real story is the strategy behind it: loyalty designed to grow the enterprise, not just reward it."David Andreadakis, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Loyalty JuggernautAbout Loyalty JuggernautHeadquartered in Palo Alto, California, with subsidiaries in India, the UAE, China, and Canada, Loyalty Juggernaut serves leading brands across 110 countries. Its flagship platform, GRAVTY, is an award-winning, AI-enabled, patented enterprise growth platform that powers over 80 loyalty programs across airlines, hospitality, retail, financial services, telecommunications, multi-brand business conglomerates, and other industries. Rated a Strong Performer in The Forrester WaveTM: Loyalty Platforms, Q4 2025, GRAVTYenables organizations to build, manage, scale, and monetize modern loyalty ecosystems while delivering highly personalized customer experiences.About MarTech BreakthroughPart of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, sales, and advertising technology companies, products, and people. The annual program provides a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough martech companies and products in categories including marketing automation, advertising technology, sales technology, customer experience, and more.

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Loyalty Juggernaut Wins 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Award as GRAVTY® Redefines Loyalty as an Enterprise Growth Engine News Provided By Loyalty Juggernaut Inc September 30, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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