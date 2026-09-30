Sidero Labs Launches Talos Director, A Resource Management Platform For Data Centers

Talos Director from Sidero Labs

Now in Limited Availability with a live demo at TalosCon 2026 in Amsterdam

- Steve Francis, president, Sidero LabsGOLETA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sidero Labs today introduced Talos Director, a powerful new alternative to VMware and similar products for enterprises reassessing their cloud infrastructure options. Built on Talos Linux and Talos Hypervisor, Talos Director is a single management platform that runs and manages virtual machines, Kubernetes clusters, storage and networking on one immutable operating system. The immutable, declarative configuration that keeps Talos Kubernetes clusters from drifting now applies to VM workloads and data center resource management.A Future-Proof Platform that Requires No Platform ReengineeringTalos Director's migration engine converts existing VMware virtual machines and Kubernetes clusters without requiring any application changes. Talos Director is already running workloads across thousands of virtual machines and hundreds of Kubernetes clusters at Yardi, which acquired Sidero Labs in July 2026.“Talos Director lets enterprises move off VMware without rearchitecting anything,” said Steve Francis, president of Sidero Labs.“Their virtual machines move as they are and immediately gain the security and reliability of a modern, immutable operating system. When they're ready for Kubernetes, it's the same platform, the same API and the same team. They're adopting their future platform on their own schedule.”Talos Director provides centralized lifecycle management for virtual machines, Kubernetes clusters, storage and networking. Features proven in production at scale include live migration, high availability, auto-scaling, resource scheduling based on performance metrics, micro-segmentation and live traffic analysis.“Yardi has transitioned thousands of virtual machines and hundreds of Kubernetes clusters from VMware to Talos Director,” said Joel Loewen, vice president of Yardi Cloud.“The Talos Director conversion and migration functionality has been invaluable and allowed us to transition without any platform reengineering. We are on track to completely transition Yardi Cloud to Talos Director.”AvailabilityTalos Director is now in Limited Availability. Limited Availability customers receive full production support and direct engagement with Sidero Labs engineering during onboarding. General availability is planned for January 2027. A live demo will be shown at TalosCon 2026 in Amsterdam, October 15-16. Organizations interested in Talos Director can learn more at siderolabs/getdirector.About Sidero LabsSidero Labs, a Yardi company, builds Talos Linux, the secure, immutable, open-source operating system for Kubernetes and virtual machines, and the commercial platforms that manage it at scale: Omni for Kubernetes fleet management, and Talos Director, which extends that management to virtual machines, storage and networking across the data center. Organizations choose Sidero for security, manageability at scale and reliability, backed by enterprise support and a strong compliance posture.Learn more at siderolabs.About YardiYardidevelops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies around the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi has driven significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.VMwareis a registered trademark of VMware LLC, a subsidiary of Broadcom Inc.Kubernetesis a registered trademark of The Linux Foundation.Linuxis the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.Sidero Labs and Yardi are not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by VMware LLC, Broadcom Inc., or The Linux Foundation.

Rae Gulland

Sidero Labs

+1 805-694-6803

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Sidero Labs Launches Talos Director, a Resource Management Platform for Data Centers News Provided By Sidero Labs September 30, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology



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