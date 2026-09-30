Joined Bio Introduces Nova, An AI Assistant That Lets Participants Ask Questions About Their Own Health Records

Joined Bio is accelerating medical breakthroughs by connecting empowered patients with researchers who need them.

New features let research participants ask questions about their Complete Health Record and upload medical documents to make that record even more complete

- Jill Mullan, Co-CEO Joined BioLEXINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Joined Bio, the AI-powered direct-to-patient research platform, today introduced Nova, an AI assistant that lets participants ask questions about their own health data in plain language. The company also announced a new way for participants to add medical documents to their Complete Health Record.Nova works directly with each participant's Complete Health Record, the consolidated view of medical history that Joined Bio launched earlier this year. Participants can ask Nova anything from "Give me a summary of my health" to "How is my heart rate trending?" to "When was my last tetanus vaccine?" and get answers drawn from their own records, without digging through patient portals or paperwork. Nova can also answer general health questions and help participants find their way around the platform."People have more health data than ever, but it's scattered across different doctors and systems, and it's hard to make sense of," said Jill Mullan, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Joined Bio. "Once we brought participants' records together in one place to more easily match them to research studies, the natural next question was: what does the data mean? With Nova, they can just ask. Whether they're getting ready for a doctor's appointment or trying to remember when they last had a vaccine, the answer is at their fingertips."Joined Bio also introduced a feature that lets participants upload medical documents, yet another way for participants to build out their Complete Health Record. Participants can now upload files such as medical summaries and lab reports, in addition to connecting records directly from their healthcare providers' electronic medical record systems and entering self-reported health data manually."Every source adds detail," said Christopher Ianelli, MD, PhD, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Joined Bio. "A lab report from a clinic that isn't connected, a summary from a specialist seen years ago: these fill in gaps that no single system captures. The more complete a participant's record is, the more useful Nova's answers become, and the more precisely we can match that participant to studies where their contribution really matters."With Nova, Joined Bio becomes more than a place to find research opportunities. It's a tool participants can use every day to understand their own health. That ongoing engagement keeps participant profiles current and gives life sciences organizations access to richer, more up-to-date health data when recruiting for studies.Nova and document uploads are available now to participants who create or log into their Joined Bio account at .Nova is designed to help participants understand their health information and is not a substitute for advice from their healthcare providers.

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Joined Bio Introduces Nova, an AI Assistant That Lets Participants Ask Questions About Their Own Health Records News Provided By Joined Bio September 30, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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