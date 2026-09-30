Bettercomp Launches Ask Bettercomp, The AI-Powered Interface For Instant Compensation Insights

New AI-powered interface eliminates data hunting and bridges the gap between compensation data and confident decision-making.

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bettercomp, the compensation management platform trusted by total rewards and compensation teams, today announced the launch of Ask Bettercomp, an AI-powered interface that delivers instant answers to each user's data questions, right in Bettercomp.Pay decisions have never carried more visibility or scrutiny. Managers are expected to explain data, justify range placements, and navigate pay equity conversations in real time, often without quick access to the context they need. Meanwhile, compensation teams field a growing volume of ad-hoc requests that pull focus from higher-value strategic work. The data exists. Getting to it has been the challenge.Some teams have tried to close that gap with general-purpose AI, feeding survey exports into tools like Copilot or Claude to get faster answers. But general-purpose AI wasn't built for compensation work. It can't access the full data context required to answer with confidence; it struggles with the precise and repeatable calculations compensation decisions demand, and loading employee data into external models introduces real PII risk. The workaround creates as many problems as it solves.Ask Bettercomp addresses this directly. Built as a natural extension of Bettercomp's reporting and analytics capabilities, it adds a conversational layer that lets users ask questions in plain language and receive answers in seconds, all grounded in their own strategy and data."I can answer questions much more quickly without having to do my own background research to see why or how something was done. I can just ask the question and provide an answer to whoever is asking - it allows me to have more confidence that the answer I'm providing quickly is correct."- Victoria Whipple, Senior Director of Total Rewards and People Analytics, Healthcare IndustryKey CapabilitiesInstant Answers: Ask compensation questions in plain language and get data-driven answers in seconds, from unpriced jobs to market position analyses to ranges for job postings.Built-in Security: Ask Bettercomp strictly honors existing roles and permissions; users only see data they're authorized to access. Conversations are private to the individual and never used to train external models.Flexible Outputs: Export formatted tables to Google Workspace and Microsoft 365. Save, rename, or pin chat threads to preserve context for future reference.Manager-Ready Context: Equip managers to explain and defend pay decisions with confidence - grounded in strategy, market data, internal equity, and range positioning."Ask Bettercomp is a new front door to work our customers already know how to do. The survey data and market pricing methodology behind a composite carry the same rigor they've always had - customers just reach it by asking questions naturally.“That rigor reflects in our internal approach to AI use, as well. We've grown product and engineering throughput 8x in the last year without adding headcount, which is what lets us ship every few weeks around what's actually slowing customers down. Every month, customers get more: new capabilities, shaped by where they want to go, reaching them faster than ever."- Alan Miegel, Co-Founder and CEO, BettercompAsk Bettercomp is now available to current Bettercomp customers. It's a native part of Bettercomp, the same environment compensation teams rely on for market pricing, range modeling, and survey management. Now it comes with a conversational layer that makes it faster and easier to surface and act on insights, all within a single source of truth.To learn more or request a demo, visit bettercomp/ai.About BettercompBettercomp is the compensation management platform that operationalizes pay strategies for comp and total rewards teams. It unifies HRIS data, third-party surveys, pricing logic, and built-in benchmarks into one modern system, codifying organizations' compensation philosophies as the backbone of every pay decision. With market pricing at scale and AI decision intelligence, Bettercomp helps teams price jobs quickly, adapt as strategies shift, and make fair, consistent, and defensible pay decisions across entire global job catalogs. To learn more, visit bettercomp.

Alice Kirchhoff

Bettercomp

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Bettercomp Launches Ask Bettercomp, the AI-Powered Interface for Instant Compensation Insights News Provided By Bettercomp September 30, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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