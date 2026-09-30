'Bharat Jodo 2.0': Karnataka Congress Padyatra Inspired By BJP's 'Ballari Chalo', Claims Vijayendra

MENAFN - IANS) Chitradurga (Karnataka), Sep 30 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday alleged that the 'Bharat Jodo 2.0' padyatra by the Karnataka Congress was inspired by the BJP's 'Ballari Chalo' march and that the ruling party was forced to undertake it.

Vijayendra made the remarks after visiting the 'Hindu Maha Ganapati' installed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal at the Jayadeva Stadium in Chitradurga.

“The KPCC president is conducting a padyatra in my constituency. The credit for igniting the spark of protest in the state goes to Shikaripura. I wish the KPCC president well,” Vijayendra said.

Responding to senior Congress leader and KPCC President, MLC B.K. Hariprasad's remarks about his political experience, Vijayendra said,“I may be an LKG student and a first-time MLA. But even though Hariprasad has a PhD, he has not won a direct election so far.”

He said the BJP had no need to indulge in what he described as“low-level politics” of tearing down banners.

“We do not need the low-level politics of tearing down banners. Some people are getting their banners torn down and using it for publicity. We do not need such 420 politics,” he claimed.

Reacting to Hariprasad's allegation regarding money being transferred through RTGS, Vijayendra said the Congress leader should be careful about his remarks.

“Hariprasad should control his tongue while speaking. All these allegations have been settled in court. The court has declared me innocent,” he said.

Vijayendra also alleged that Hariprasad was making such statements out of frustration and claimed that he was not being invited to programmes organised by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

“Hariprasad is speaking out of frustration. He is not even being invited to D.K. Shivakumar's programmes. Therefore, he is trying to gain sympathy by undertaking a padyatra,” Vijayendra alleged.

Vijayendra also objected to the government's reported statement that seers should become ambassadors of its welfare schemes.

“Even though the state is facing drought, farmers have not been provided adequate compensation. That is why people today are raising slogans against the government. They are saying that seers should serve me. But time will decide everything,” he said.

It can be recalled that the Karnataka Congress on Wednesday launched its 'Bharat Jodo 2.0' padyatra from Kittadahalli village in Shikaripura taluk of Shivamogga district, with the march passing through the constituency represented by Vijayendra.

The 'Bharat Jodo 2.0' padyatra has been planned across 84 Assembly constituencies where the Congress lost in the 2023 Assembly elections. The campaign is expected to continue for 84 days and cover 29 districts. The party has said the programme will focus on interacting with people and discussing local issues, including drought and farmers' concerns.

Speaking to reporters during the padyatra, Hariprasad alleged that Vijayendra had got Congress flags and posters removed.

“Vijayendra Yediyurappa has got the Congress party's flags and posters torn down. He is still a LKG child. I have got a PhD and doctorate in such matters. If I want, I can ensure that nowhere do their flags and banners come up. We have that capacity,” he said.

He also targeted Vijayendra over corruption allegations, claiming that the Shikaripura MLA was a“model for the whole world” when it came to corruption. He alleged that Vijayendra had received a Rs 17 crore bribe through an RTGS transaction in his father's name.