Land Worth Rs 52,000 Crore Distributed Among Poor, Says Andhra Pradesh CM

MENAFN - IANS) Vijayawada, Sep 30 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday that the state government has distributed land worth Rs 52,000 crore to the poor.

He distributed house-site regularisation pattas to 26,000 families in Vijayawada under the 'Pedalaku Pattabhishekam' programme.

CM Naidu stated that, moved by the hardships the poor have faced for decades, the government decided to grant them rights on their land.

“We distributed land titles to 28,000 people in Visakhapatnam, 5,800 families in Mangalagiri, and now to 26,000 families in Vijayawada. I consider it my good fortune to distribute land titles to a total of 60,000 poor people,” he said.

He stated that the value of the land being distributed in Vijayawada stands at Rs 28,112 crore; on average, each beneficiary has received a plot of 130 square yards. The value of each plot ranges from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore. This is the 'coronation' of the poor's self-respect by the coalition government, he said.

He claimed that the coalition government was fulfilling every promise made during the elections.

“The 'double-engine government' in Andhra Pradesh is forging ahead, implementing development programmes at jet speed. We have put the state-which suffered five years of destruction under the previous administration-back on track, and we will support every family facing difficulties,” he said.

Naidu recalled that 'food, shelter, and clothing for the poor' was the slogan of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao.

He alleged that between 2019 and 2024, the then YSRCP government created property disputes in every household.“They even placed their own photographs on the land title passbooks. Problems were created through the Land Titling Act. The coalition government is conducting a re-survey of all lands in the state and issuing Pattadar passbooks bearing the official state emblem,” he said.

The TDP chief alleged that the previous government spent Rs 800 crore just to paint images on survey stones.

He claimed that the government was striving to establish a new system that is free from disputes.

“We are prioritising various initiatives to ensure the continuous cycle of welfare, development, and wealth creation. We have already spent Rs 1.50 lakh crore on development works.”

Stating that development and welfare are the two eyes of the coalition government. The Chief Minister remarked that development is essential for future wealth creation.

He vowed to complete 36 irrigation projects at a cost of Rs 35,000 crore over the next three years. By the time of the 2028 Krishna Pushkaralu, we will have abundant water from the Krishna and Godavari rivers, he added.