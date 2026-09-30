Uttarakhand Road Network Crosses 51,000 Km, CM Dhami Shares Major Connectivity Update

In terms of infrastructure developments in Uttarakhand, the state's road network has crossed a major threshold with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami declaring that the state's road network is more than 51,000 km at present. In this context, Dhami mentioned how road expansion was part of larger efforts for transport and access improvement.

The 51,000 km number mentioned above is the total figure of the state's road network as per the declaration of the chief minister. Meanwhile, as per the government data, 21,902 km of roads have been constructed under PMGSY scheme in the state till July 16, 2026, connecting 1,860 habitations.

Uttarakhand Road Connectivity: Rural Roads Stay Important

Road connectivity of a state such as Uttarakhand is often linked to access to villages, markets, tourist destinations, and other important services. In case of PMGSY, focus is on better road connectivity to eligible rural habitations.

As per central government data, the target for 2026-27 in Uttarakhand is 566 km of road construction, besides 38 long span bridges and 34 habitations connectivity.

Dehradun Greenfield Bypass To Relieve Traffic In The City

Another significant project is the 12-kilometer long, four-lane bypass road that will form part of the Dehradun greenfield bypass road. Information from NHAI, which was available in April 2026, indicated that the cost of the project would be about ₹716 crore, and roughly 44% of the project had been completed by that point.

The Importance Of Good Road Connectivity In The Hills

While building more roads is part of improving connectivity in Uttarakhand, there are other issues such as mountainous nature of the terrain, landslides, rainfall, and snowfall that may impact construction and maintenance.

Good roads help facilitate travel to outlying areas and assist residents with traveling to markets, hospitals, schools, and other facilities.

Connectivity Beyond Roads: Infrastructure Expansion Drive

The connectivity vision of Uttarakhand also includes schemes to enhance access to vital pilgrimage and tourism sites. Thus, the broader drive for infrastructure expansion has been taking shape around road links, highways, and alternate forms of transportation.

Dhami has continued to highlight the connection between infrastructure development and long-term development objectives of the state. However, the expansion of the infrastructure network will have to be viewed in relation to factors like road durability, safety and resilience in harsh Himalayan terrain.