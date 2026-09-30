Altcoin Exchange Deposits Surge 160% In Two Weeks

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) CryptoQuant says altcoin holders have been moving coins to exchanges at an unusually fast pace, with deposit activity hitting its highest transaction count since October 2025. In the same period, the number of addresses sending altcoins to exchanges also climbed sharply-an indicator CryptoQuant ties to potential profit-taking risk.

At the same time, broader market structure hasn't fully shifted back to Bitcoin. According to TradingView data cited in the report, Bitcoin 's share of total crypto market capitalization has remained in the late-May range, while smaller assets outside the top 10 by market cap reached their largest slice since February.

CryptoQuant recorded 78,000 altcoin exchange-deposit transactions over seven days as of Sept. 28, the highest level since October 2025. The number of addresses depositing altcoins rose to about 51,600, also the highest since October 2025. Altcoin deposit transactions increased roughly 160% from about 29,800 on Sept. 14 to 78,000 on Sept. 28. Bitcoin dominance stayed between 58% and 60.4% since May 27, according to TradingView data referenced by the report. Crypto assets outside the top 10 accounted for 9% of total market cap on Sept. 27-the highest share since February.

Key takeawaysAltcoin deposits surge on-chain

In a weekly report released Tuesday, CryptoQuant highlighted a noticeable rise in exchange inflows for altcoins. The firm's on-chain tracking showed that the seven-day transaction total for altcoin deposits reached 78,000 on Sept. 28.

That figure was up about 160% from roughly 29,800 transactions recorded on Sept. 14. CryptoQuant also reported that the inflow pattern was not limited to a small number of participants: the count of addresses depositing altcoins almost tripled between Sept. 14 and Sept. 28, rising from around 17,600 to approximately 51,600.

CryptoQuant said this address count marked the highest tally since October 2025 and described the buildup as broad-based rather than concentrated in a narrow group.

“When holders move coins to exchanges, they usually intend to sell,” CryptoQuant added in its analysis.

Profit-taking risk enters the altcoin trade

The core implication of CryptoQuant's data is straightforward: exchange deposits are often a precursor to selling. While not every transfer ends in immediate liquidation, the combination of a rising transaction count and a growing number of depositing addresses tends to suggest that more holders are positioning for potential exits at the same time.

CryptoQuant framed the increase as the strongest altcoin exchange inflow activity since Bitcoin's last all-time high. By tying the uptick to the exchange-deposit cycle, the firm effectively places near-term selling pressure risk on the table-especially if market liquidity and order-book depth fail to absorb incremental supply.

For investors and traders, the actionable takeaway is less about the headline number and more about what it signals for execution: deposits clustered over a short window can translate into sell pressure that shows up unevenly across venues, particularly when market sentiment is already shifting.

Bitcoin remains range-bound, leaving room for altcoin rotation

CryptoQuant's deposit warning lands in a market where Bitcoin has not clearly tightened its grip. As cited in the report, Bitcoin dominance has stayed within a range entered in late May.

According to TradingView data referenced by Cointelegraph, Bitcoin's share of total crypto market capitalization remained between 58% and 60.4% since May 27. That range matters because dominance shifts can determine whether new inflows preferentially benefit Bitcoin or spread across the market.

In addition, assets outside the top 10 by market cap reached 9% of total market value on Sept. 27. The report notes this was the highest share since February, suggesting that capital has still been finding places beyond the largest benchmarks, even as Bitcoin experiences periodic pullbacks.

Rotation signals coexist with rising exchange inflows

The deposit surge follows what the report describes as signs of altcoin strength versus Bitcoin. Glassnode's“Altcoin Cycle Signal” metric was cited as favoring altcoins in the prior week. That metric is built using price data for the 250 largest altcoins by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins.

Put together, the data set creates a tension that market participants often watch for: altcoin performance indicators can improve during periods of rotation, but rising exchange deposits can simultaneously increase the odds of profit-taking. If those sellers act quickly,“altseason-style” outperformance can cool faster than bullish signals alone would suggest.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin has shown some short-term softness. The report references earlier coverage describing Bitcoin's decline after briefly topping $87,000 and points to issues such as exchange order-book liquidity shifts and the availability of long-term holder supply as potential factors limiting immediate upside. While that context doesn't directly explain altcoin deposits, it helps explain why holders might be more inclined to de-risk across the market rather than press new highs.

Going forward, readers should watch whether exchange-deposit activity remains elevated or starts to fade, and whether Bitcoin dominance drifts upward out of its current range. If altcoin inflows continue while dominance tightens, it could indicate that rotation is meeting increasing sell pressure; if dominance stays steady and deposits normalize, the market may be working through profits without triggering a broader reversal.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.