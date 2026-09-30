Kenya: Strengthening Regional Ties Through Professional Military Education

Professional military education thrives on the exchange of knowledge, shared experiences and collaboration among institutions. In this spirit, the Joint Command and Staff College (JCSC), Karen, hosted a delegation from the Zambia Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) on 28 September 2026 for an educational study tour.

Led by Colonel Charles Chembo, Head of Faculty Studies, the delegation comprised Student Officers, faculty and staff, and was accompanied by Colonel Esnart Nyangu, Zambia's Defence Adviser to Kenya.

The visit began with a courtesy call on the JCSC Commandant, Major General Eric Kinuthia, followed by a briefing on the College's mandate, organisational structure, training programmes and academic activities. Interactive discussions provided an opportunity to exchange experiences on professional military education, course delivery and institutional administration delegation also toured selected College facilities, gaining insights into the infrastructure and resources supporting training and learning.

The engagement reinforced professional ties between the two institutions, highlighting the value of regional cooperation, knowledge sharing and the exchange of best practices in strengthening professional military education.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.