Sri Lankakenya Digital Cooperation Strengthened Through Engagement With Murang'a County

Acting High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Kenya Ruvini De Silva, together with a delegation from the Sri Lanka Association for Software and Services Companies (SLASSCOM), hosted Governor of Murang'a County Francis Irungu Kang'ata in Nairobi on 23 September 2026, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Sri Lanka–Kenya cooperation in the digital economy, ICT and business process outsourcing (BPO) sectors.

Governor of Murang'a County Francis Irungu Kang'ata shared the Murang'a County Investment Plan, highlighting the County's growing focus on digital transformation, ICT and BPO services. He briefed the Sri Lankan delegation on the County's digital solutions and investment opportunities, particularly those aimed at enhancing public service delivery and promoting technology-driven economic development.

The Governor underscored the potential for greater collaboration with Sri Lankan technology companies and invited Sri Lankan investors and ICT enterprises to explore opportunities available in Murang'a County.

The SLASSCOM delegation made a presentation on Sri Lanka's dynamic and innovative IT and technology sector, highlighting the country's expertise in software development, digital solutions, IT-enabled services and BPO. The delegation expressed its interest in establishing stronger partnerships with Kenyan counterparts and exploring opportunities for Sri Lankan IT companies to contribute to Kenya's digital transformation.

The discussions also explored potential areas of cooperation between Sri Lankan technology companies and Murang'a County, including digital public services, ICT solutions, BPO, skills development and investment.

Acting High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Kenya Ruvini De Silva emphasised the importance of connecting Sri Lanka's technology expertise with Kenya's growing digital economy and noted that such engagements provided a platform for creating mutually beneficial partnerships between the private sector and county governments.

The engagement formed part of the High Commission's broader efforts to promote economic diplomacy, trade and investment, and facilitate greater interaction between Sri Lankan enterprises and Kenyan institutions and businesses. The Mission also actively promoted Sri Lanka Expo 2027, which would provide further opportunities for Kenyan and Sri Lankan businesses to explore partnerships and investment opportunities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment&Tourism - Sri Lanka.