Ghana: Deputy Minister For Foreign Affairs Participates In African Diaspora Forum In Washington, D.C. United States Of America (USA)

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Honourable James Gyakye Quayson (MP), participated in the African Diaspora Forum organised by the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc., held on Friday, 18th September 2026, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, in Washington, D.C., U.S.A,

The Forum, held under the theme“The Impact of Aid Cuts, Trade,&Immigration,” brought together prominent African and African-descendant leaders and policymakers to deliberate on issues affecting the African Diaspora. It provided an important platform to discuss the evolving relationship between Africa, the African Diaspora and the United States, particularly in the areas of development cooperation, trade, migration and diaspora engagement.

The programme featured distinguished speakers, including Honourable Jonathan L. Jackson, Member of the United States Congress, His Excellency Ronald Ozzy Lamola, Foreign Minister of South Africa, H.E. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, 31st US Ambassador to the United Nations and His Excellency Robert Dussey, Foreign Minister of Togo.

Honourable James Gyakye Quayson (MP), used the platform to tout Ghana's continued keen engagement with African communities and people of African descent around the world. It also provided him with an opportunity to advance dialogue on strengthening partnerships, re-affirm Ghana's longstanding Pan-African and anti-colonial credentials which gives her the moral right to galvanise global voices in the Reparatory Justice Agenda.

The Deputy Minister also used the forum to promote trade and investment, and for deepening collaboration between Africa and the Diaspora.

Ghana has continued to place significant emphasis on diaspora engagement as an important component of its foreign policy and broader development agenda. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has seized the least opportunity to highlight the important role the Ghanaian Diaspora plays in advancing Ghana's economic, social and diplomatic engagement and outcomes.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana.