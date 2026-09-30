Oil Heads For Biggest Monthly Gain Since July As U.S.-Iran Talks Stall

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Oil prices moved higher on Wednesday as stalled diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran kept traders focused on the outlook for global fuel supplies, with Brent crude heading toward its strongest monthly gain since July.

Brent crude futures were up 0.6% at around $103.16 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained about 0.9% to $90.20. The November Brent contract was also set for a monthly increase of roughly 14%, while WTI was on track for a smaller gain of about 4%.

The latest price moves come despite signs that crude exports from the Middle East are recovering. Traders remain concerned that tighter fuel markets and elevated transportation costs could continue supporting prices even as physical crude flows improve.

Diplomacy and Supply Remain in Focus

Oil markets have been closely following diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran as investors assess whether an agreement could eventually ease restrictions on Iranian oil exports.

Qatar has been pursuing shuttle diplomacy between the two countries, but the outlook remains uncertain. U.S. President Donald Trump denied reports that Washington was considering sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian funds in exchange for steps from Tehran related to its nuclear program.

The uncertainty has kept a geopolitical risk premium in energy markets.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia has resumed tanker loadings from its Red Sea port of Yanbu after restarting operations on its East-West pipeline. Goldman Sachs estimates that Gulf oil exports have recovered to levels broadly in line with their 2025 average.

That recovery could eventually reduce some of the supply pressure that has helped lift prices. However, the impact on the broader energy market is not straightforward because refined fuel availability and shipping costs remain important factors.

Fuel Markets Add Another Layer

The spread between Brent and WTI has also widened as traders monitor possible changes to U.S. diesel exports.

A restriction on diesel exports could increase domestic supplies and potentially encourage U.S. refiners to process less crude. That could alter the balance between crude and refined-product markets if such measures are introduced.

U.S. inventory data is also expected to provide another signal for traders. Market participants are watching crude, gasoline and distillate stockpiles for evidence of whether domestic fuel demand and supply conditions are tightening or easing.

For equity and commodity markets, the direction of oil prices remains important beyond the energy sector. Higher crude prices can increase costs for transportation, manufacturing and other energy-intensive businesses, while supporting revenue expectations for oil producers.

The September rally therefore leaves investors balancing two competing forces: recovering crude exports on one side and persistent geopolitical, fuel-market and freight risks on the other.

With Brent approaching the end of the month near $100 a barrel, the outcome of diplomatic efforts and the trajectory of global fuel inventories are likely to remain key variables for the oil market as the fourth quarter begins.